GED vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 11

Gems Education CC (GED) will take on Karwan CC (KWN) in the 11th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GED vs KWN Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report.

Karwan CC's campaign got off to a good start with two wins and a thrilling victory over the Interglobe Marines. They are second in the standings with four points. They will now look to extend their winning streak when they face Gems Education CC on Saturday.

Gems Education CC, meanwhile, are off to a bad start after losing to Future Mattress by seven wickets. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

GED vs KWN Match Details

The 11th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: GED vs KWN, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 11

Date and Time: March 4, 2023, 11.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

GED vs KWN Pitch Report

Another high-scoring match is expected at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, considering the previous game between CSS Group and Future Mattress, which was the last match played there. The match witnessed a total of 291 runs scored in just 179 balls at the expense of 10 wickets.

Last 5 games (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 119

Average second innings score: 119

GED vs KWN Probable Playing XIs for today's match

GED Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GED Probable Playing XI

Muhammd Salman (wk), Shahzad Ali, Salman Shahid, Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Faroog, Taimoor Ali (c), Ali Afridi, Asim Arshad, Ahmad Zaman, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Ali Teepu Sultan

KWN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KWN Probable Playing XI

Babar Iqbal (c), Ameer Hamza, Ansar Khan, Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Qamar Awan, Salman Saleem, Tariq Mehmood, Zahid Ali, Waqas Ali Jutt, Bilal Cheema (wk)

Today’s GED vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bilal Cheema (55 runs in 2 matches, S.R: 175.00)

Bilal Cheema has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 175.00 in two games. He's expected to play well in this game in a bid to continue his form.

Top Batter Pick

Ansar Khan (87 runs & one wicket in 2 matches, S.R: 249.10)

Ansar has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat so far. He has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 249.50 in two games. He is also a right-arm fast bowler and has taken one wicket so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tariq Mehmood (54 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches, S.R: 121.15)

He's a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your GED vs KWN Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 54 runs and has picked up three wickets in just two games in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Zahid Ali (20 runs & 2 wickets in one match)

Zahid Ali is a genuine wicket-taker, having picked up two wickets while scoring valuable 20 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of 153.85. Considering his form, he should be a top pick for your GED vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

GED vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Afridi

He is a talented bowler who has played a vital role in his team's success in the death overs so far, picking up two wickets in one game. Given his potential and ability, he is an excellent candidate for the captaincy.

Waqas Jutt

Waqas Jutt is a likewise brilliant bowling all-rounder who, when in form, can put up massive numbers. That makes him a good option for vice-captaincy of your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored four runs and taken three wickets in just two games.

Five must-picks for GED vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ameer Hamza

Ansar Khan

Salman Shahid

Sajid Iqbal

Muhammad Farooq

GED vs KWN Match Expert Tips 11th match

Qamar Awan has scalped three wickets and can score valuable runs in the middle order, making him another excellent captaincy option in the GED vs KWN Dream11 fantasy team.

GED vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head-to-Head League

GED vs KWN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Bilal Cheema

Batters: Ansar Khan, William Jutt, S Iqbal, S Ali

All-rounders: Ali Hamza, Tariq Mehmood, M Nadeem, Qamar Awan

Bowler: Ali Afridi

GED vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

GED vs KWN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Bilal Cheema

Batters: Ansar Khan, William Jutt, S Iqbal, T Ali

All-rounders: Ali Hamza, Tariq Mehmood, M Nadeem, Qamar Awan, A Arshad

Bowler: Zahir Ali

