GED vs OCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League, Match 24

The 24th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will see Gems Education CC (GED) take on Ocean 7 (OCS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, March 14.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction.

Both Gems Education and Ocean 7 have two wins each in four matches and are on course for a top-half finish.

While Gems Education have struggled for consistency with the ball, Ocean 7 are on a run of two consecutive wins. Ocean 7 have a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the clear favorites.

However, they will be wary of Gems Education's superior batting unit, making for a cracking contest in Sharjah.

GED vs OCS Match Details, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 24

Gems Education CC and Ocean 7 will lock horns in the 24th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GED vs OCS, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 24

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

GED vs OCS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gems Education CC injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Gems Education CC.

Gems Education CC probable playing 11

Salman Shahid, Shahzad Ali, Ali Teepu Sultan, Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Salman (c), Muhammad Farooq, Qaiser Nawaz, Asim Arshad, Ali Afridi, Amer Shahzad and Mohammad Jamshaid.

Ocean 7 injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Ocean 7.

Ocean 7 probable playing 11

Naik Muhammad (wk), Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Jamshaid Butt, Muhammad Asif Jr, Muhammad Asif, Zubair Mir (c), Hamza Saleem, Israr Ahmed, Naveed Khan, Saud Zafar and Ali Raza.

GED vs OCS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Salman Shahid (46 off 32 in the previous match)

Salman Shahid comes into the game on the back of a 32-ball 46 against Ajman. Shahid has two scores of thirty or more in his last five matches and has scored at a good strike rate as well.

With Shahid likely to bat in the top order, he is a must-have in your GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Asif (3 matches, 60 runs, Average: 20.00)

Muhammad Asif has scores of 4 (2), 55 (30), and 1(4) in this tournament, blowing hot and cold. Asif has a strike rate in excess of 150, which holds him in good stead.

With Asif capable of scoring quick runs and adding value with the ball, he is a good addition to your GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdul Babar (4 matches, 155 runs, Average: 38.75)

Abdul Babar is one of the top run-scorers in the tournament, scoring 155 runs in four matches. He is averaging 38.75 with the bat and has a healthy strike rate as well.

With Babar coming into the game on the back of a fine fifty, he is a must-have in your GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Farooq (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 14.66)

Muhammad Farooq has been sensational with the ball, picking up six wickets in four matches. He is averaging 14.66 on the bowling front and has also scored 52 runs in his last three matches.

Given his all-round skill set, Farooq is a must-have in your GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction team.

GED vs OCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sajid Iqbal

Sajid Iqbal has been in fine form in the tournament, scoring 130 runs in four matches. He has three scores of thirty or more at the top of the order, holding him in good stead.

Given his form and ability, Iqbal is a top captaincy pick for your GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction team.

Naik Muhammad

Naik Muhammad is in good form coming into this game with 95 runs in his last four innings. He comes into the game on the back of a 33-ball 54 against the Interglobe Marine, holding him in high regard.

With Naik's wicketkeeping exploits also adding value, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GED vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sajid Iqbal 162 runs in 4 matches Abdul Babar 155 runs in 4 matches Muhammad Farooq 6 wickets in 4 matches Ali Afridi 5 wickets in 4 matches Saud Zafar 6 wickets in 4 matches

GED vs OCS match expert tips for Sharjah Hundred League, Match 24

Saud Zafar is in decent form with the ball, picking up six wickets in his last four matches. Zafar had figures of 3/23 in his 20 balls against the Interglobe Marine, impressing in the middle overs.

With Zafar's form bound to have a say, he is a good pick for your GED vs OCS Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your GED vs OCS Dream11 Prediction, click here!

GED vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GED vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Shahid, M Salman

Batters: N Muhammad (vc), S Iqbal (c), M Asif, S Zafar

All-rounders: F Mohammad, J Butt, M Asif

Bowlers: A Afridi, A Babar

GED vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GED vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Shahid, M Salman

Batters: N Muhammad, S Iqbal, M Asif

All-rounders: F Mohammad (vc), J Butt, A Arshad, A Teepu

Bowlers: A Afridi, A Babar (c)

Poll : 0 votes