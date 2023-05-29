GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League, Match 13

The 13th match of the Bukhatir T20 League will see the Gems Education CC(GED) square off against the Z Games Strikers (ZGS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, May 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Gems Education CC have played two matches in the tournament, winning one of them. They are currently second in the points table and will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table with a win in this match.

The Z Games Strikers, on the other hand, have played three matches and have managed to win only one. They are placed third in the points table and need to win this match to maintain their position at the top half of the table.

GED vs ZGS Match Details

The 13th game of the Bukhatir T20 League will be played on May 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GED vs ZGS, Match 13, Bukhatir T20 League

Date and Time: May 29, 2023, Monday; 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai

GED vs ZGS Probable Playing XIs

GED Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GED Probable Playing XI

S Iqbal, M Salman, A Malik, S Shahid, B Singh-I, F Mohammad, S Nawaz-I, Q Nawaz, M Anwar-Khan, B Ragunath, and A Afridi.

ZGS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

ZGS Probable Playing XI

F Khalil, M Hayat, S Bahzad, Zainullah, S Amin, F Altaf, A Nazir, M Ismail, I Ullah-I, S Bhutta, and B Iqbal.

GED vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Khalil

F Khalil is a decent top-order batter and looks like the best pick from the wicketkeepers category for this match.

Batter

S Shahid

S Shahid is yet to fire big in the tournament. But he looked in decent touch in the matches that he batted. Shahid will be a good pick from the batter category for this match.

All-rounder

S Amin

S Amin has contributed valuably with both the bat and the ball. Amin will be a good pick for the match from the all-rounder's section.

Bowler

B Ragunath

B Ragunath has been in decent form with the ball in the tournament. He has picked up wickets consistently and will be a good pick from the bowler's category for this match.

GED vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Amin

S Amin has been in good all-round form throughout the tournament. He has picked up wickets and also contributed with the bat. Amin will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

F Mohammad

F Mohammad will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match as he can pick up points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GED vs ZGS, Match 13

F Khalil

S Shahid

F Mohammad

S Amin

B Ragunath

GED vs ZGS Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be good for batting, especially in the first innings. As the game progresses, the pitch will favor the spinners. So, top-order batters and spinners will be a good pick for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: F Khalil, M Hayat, M Salman

Batters: A Malik, Zainullah, S Shahid

All-rounders: F Altaf, F Mohammad, S Amin

Bowlers: I Ullah-I, B Ragunath

GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: F Khalil, M Hayat, M Salman

Batters: A Malik, Zainullah, S Shahid

All-rounders: F Altaf, F Mohammad, S Amin

Bowlers: I Ullah-I, B Ragunath

Poll : 0 votes