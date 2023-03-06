GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 13

Gems Education CC (GED) will take on the Z Games Strikers (ZGS) in the 13th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 on Monday, March 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GED vs ZGS Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report.

Gems Education CC are coming off a 37-run victory over Karwan CC. The likes of Sajid Iqbal and Asmi Arshad played impressively with the bat, scoring 66 and 30 runs, respectively.

The Z Games Strikers, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They will look to get back to their winning streak after losing to the Interglobe Marines in their previous game.

GED vs ZGS Match Details

The 13th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: GED vs ZGS, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 13

Date and Time: March 6, 2023, 11.15 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

GED vs ZGS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers can get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 170 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 games (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 119

Average second innings score: 119

GED vs ZGS Probable Playing XIs for today's match

GED Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GED Probable Playing XI

Muhammd Salman (c&wk), Shahzad Ali, Salman Shahid, Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Afridi, Asim Arshad, Amer Shahzad, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Rejith Arjunan, Ali Teepu Sultan

ZGS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZGS Probable Playing XI

Shahrukh Amin (c), Glenn Fernandes, Muhammed Ismail, Lovepreet Singh, Faisal Altaf, Ahaan Fernandes, Adithya Shetty, Safeer Tariq (wk), Mubeen Ali, Waqas Ahmed, Sardar Bahzad

Today’s GED vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Salman Shahid (23 runs in 2 matches)

Salman Shahid looked impressive in the previous game but could not capitalize, scoring 13 runs in his short innings at a strike rate of 162.50.

Top Batter Pick

Sajid Iqbal (100 runs in 2 matches, Average: 50.00)

Sajid Iqbal has been GED's best player in the tournament, impressing with the bat. He has scored 100 runs at an average of 50.00 in two games. He should make a good addition to your GED vs ZGS Dream11 prediction team given his batting prowess.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Fernandes (5 wickets in 2 matches)

Glenn Fernandes is one of the frontline bowlers for his team. He has picked up five wickets in two matches and has proved to be a useful batter in the lower order. He could be a valuable pick for your GED vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammed Ismail (Three wickets in two matches)

Muhammed Ismail has been the standout bowler in the tournament, picking up three wickets in two matches. With the conditions also suiting him perfectly, Ismail is a good addition to your GED vs ZGS Dream11 prediction team.

GED vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Farooq Mohammad

Farooq Mohammad has been in excellent form in the tournament, taking three wickets in two matches. He has also scored crucial runs in the lower order. With form on his side and the format suiting him, he is a good option for captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Ali Teepu

Ali Teepu has not been great in this tournament but has shown glimpses of his ability. He has scored 50 runs and has taken one wicket in two games. With the all-rounder due for a big performance, he is the perfect option to be the captain or vice-captain of your GED vs ZGS Dream11 prediction team.

Five must-picks for GED vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Farooq

Ali Afridi

Asim Arshad

Amer Shahzad

Mukhtiar Ahmed

GED vs ZGS Match Expert Tips 13th match

Glenn Fernandes is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with five scalps at an average of 3.00 in two matches. The ZGS all-rounder could make a good captaincy choice in your GED vs ZGS Dream11 prediction team as he'd likely enjoy the Sharjah playing conditions.

GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

GED vs ZGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Salman Shahid

Batters: L Singh, Sajid Iqbal

All-rounders: Glenn Fernandes, Farooq Mohammad, Ali Teepu, Ali Arshad

Bowlers: Ali Afridi, F Altaf, Mohammed Ismail, A Shetty

GED vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

GED vs ZGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Salman

Batters: L Singh, Sajid Iqbal

All-rounders: Glenn Fernandes, Farooq Mohammad, Ali Teepu, Ali Arshad, Waqas Ahmed

Bowlers: Ali Afridi, F Altaf, Mohammed Ismail, A Shetty

