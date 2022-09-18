GEF vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain, Match 8

Getafe (GEF) will lock horns with the Madrid United (MAU) in the eighth game of the ECT10 Spain on Sunday at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at GEF vs MAU Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and more.

Getafe have won only one of their three games, while Madrid United have won all their four. Getafe will look to win this game, but Madrid are a better team and should prevail.

GEF vs MAU Match Details

The eigthh match of ECT10 Spain will be played on September 18 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match:GEF vs MAU, Match 8

Date and Time: September 18, 2022; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The last game played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama was between Seville and Madrid, where 151 runs were scored in 20 overs for the loss of 13 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and should offer help to both batters and bowlers.

GEF vs MAU Form Guide

GEF - L W L

MAU - W W W W

GEF vs MAU Probable Playing XIs

GEF

No injury update

Ahmad Hashmi, Jobayer Ahmed, Kash Iqbal, Kowser Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Naseer Mirza (wk), Numanul Islam, Olyur Rahman, Shamim Tufayel, Shayk Miah, Waseem Majeed

MAU

No injury update

Abul Kalam Azad, Arif Hassan (wk), Kamil Ahmed, Mashood Iqbal, Mirza Baig, Muhammad Ashraf, Noor Azman, Qadar Nawaz, Rasel Ahmed, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Hussain

GEF vs MAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Mirza (3 matches, 37 runs)

N Mirza is, no doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the middle order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game. He's also doing well behind the stumps and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Ashraf (3 matches, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

M Ashraf and S Miah are the two best batter picks. M Baig has played exceptionally well in his last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

W Majeed (3 matches, 11 runs, 5 wickets)

W Majeed and S Tufayel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of two overs. T Arshad is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Ahmed (4 matches, 25 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are K Ahmed and J Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Kalam is another good pick.

GEF vs MAU match captain and vice-captain choices

W Majeed

W Majeed bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe option for captaincy in the head-to-head leagues. He has scored 11 runs and taken five wickets in three games.

M Ashraf

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make M Ashraf the captain of the grand league teams, as he has bowled well in his last few games. He has taken four wickets in three games.

Five Must-Picks for GEF vs MAU, Match 8

M Ashraf 14 runs and 4 wickets 147 points W Majeed 11 runs and 5 wickets 197 points K Ahmed 25 runs and 3 wickets 184 points A Younus 22 runs and 4 wickets 221 points T Arshad 36 runs and 3 wickets 176 points

Getafe vs Madrid United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three good all-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Getafe vs Madrid United Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Mirza

Batters: M Ashraf, M Baig, S Miah

All-rounders: T Arshad, W Majeed, S Tufayel, A Younus

Bowlers: A Kalam, K Ahmed, J Ahmed

Getafe vs Madrid United Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Mirza

Batters: M Ashraf, D Basnet, S Miah

All-rounders: T Arshad, W Majeed, S Tufayel

Bowlers: I Ahmed, K Ahmed, J Ahmed, R Ahmed

