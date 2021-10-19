GEK vs ACA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

GEK will take on Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) in the second and third matches of the ECS T10 Greece on Tuesday at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu.

GEK have an excellent line-up of talented players who have performed well in recent matches. They have won a few domestic leagues, with their most recent success being their win in the Greek Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Athens have secured two titles in the Hellenic Premier League, doing so in 2015 and 2018. They also have a few quality players in their ranks who could prove to be effective in this game.

GEK vs ACA Probable Playing XIs

GEK

Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad (C), Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Giorgos Nikitas (WK), Sinan Khan, Spyridon Tsirigotis, Spiros Syriotis, Georgios Vramis, Nikos Bouzis, Aamir Javaid.

Athens Cricket Academy

Saleem Mahar (C), Sayed Mohammad Aqeel (WK), Akif Khan, Zubair Ashraf, Qasir Amin, Waheed Akbar, Zain Ali Haider, Waqas Ashiq, Abdul Hayee Abid, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: GEK vs ACA, ECS T10 Greece.

Date and Time: 19th October; 01.00 PM and 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Marina Cricket Ground is a sporting one. It offers assistance to both batters and bowlers, so we can expect a thrilling contest. Batting might be easier in the initial stages, while spinners might come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s GEK vs ACA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sayed Mohammad Aqeel: Mohammad is a decent option for the wicketkeeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots, and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Georgios Vramis: He is a consistent batter, and has the potential to score huge runs. He could prove to be key in today’s games.

Bilal Muhammad: He is a reliable batter for Athens. He can score crucial runs, and fetch you plenty of points.

All-rounders

Aslam Mohammad: He is an outstanding all-rounder who could be effective with both bat and ball.

Qasir Amin: He is a safe choice in the all-rounder department. He can play decent strokes, and can also contribute with the ball.

Bowlers

Imran Muhammad: He could be a key bowler for Athens. His subtle variations can prove effective in death overs.

Spiros Syriotis: He is GEK.'s leading bowler. He has the ability to contain batters, and pick up vital wickets.

Five best players to pick in GEK vs ACA Dream11 prediction team

Georgios Vramis (GEK).

Bilal Muhammad (ACA).

Aslam Mohammad (GEK).

Qasir Amin (ACA).

Imran Muhammad (ACA).

Key stats for GEK vs ACA Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

GEK vs ACA Dream11 Prediction Today

GEK vs ACA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sayed Mohammad Aqeel, Giorgos Nikitas, Bilal Muhammad, Zain Ali Haider, Georgios Vramis, Qasir Amin, Aslam Mohammad, Nikos Bouzis, Imran Muhammad, Spiros Syriotis, Sinan Khan.

Captain: Aslam Mohammad. Vice-Captain: Bilal Muhammad.

GEK vs ACA Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sayed Mohammad Aqeel, Waqas Ashiq, Waheed Akbar, Bilal Muhammad, Georgios Vramis, Qasir Amin, Aslam Mohammad, Akif Khan, Imran Muhammad, Spiros Syriotis, Georgios Galanis.

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-Captain: Georgios Vramis.

Edited by Bhargav