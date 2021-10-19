GEK vs ACA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Corfu match - October 19th, 2021

GEK will lock horns with the Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) in the ECS T10 Corfu tournament at Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu. Both sides will be eager to stamp their authority in this encounter.

GEK was established back in 1988 and has been on the rise since then. They have bagged a lot of domestic league and cup titles since their debut. GEK will have a chance to win their first-ever ECS tournament with a lot of talented players within their side. Aslam Mohammed, captain of the side, has scored 126 runs and picked up four wickets in his T20I career for Greece.

ACA, on the other hand, was founded back in 2013 and have already won the Hellenic Premier League in 2015 and 2018 as Athens Cricket Club. Former national side player Mehdi Khan Choudhry has been managing the side for a long time. A lot of newcomers will use this opportunity to showcase their skills on the grand stage.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GEK vs ACA contest.

#3 Syed Mohammad Aqeel (ACA)

ACA’s wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Mohammed Aqeel will have a good platform to showcase his hard-hitting skills with the willow in the European Cricket Series Corfu T10 tournament.

He has been quite brilliant with both bat and behind the wickets with the gloves for his club in recent years. Aqeel is expected to bring out his A-game in this encounter.

#2 Asrar Ahmed (GEK)

GEK’s Asrar Ahmed is part of the Greek national side and has played seven matches so far for his team in the T20 Internationals. He has come up with promising returns so far for his national team, and the same is expected when his team takes on ACA.

Asrar Ahmed has scored 94 runs for his national team so far and also picked up nine wickets in seven matches. He is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this encounter.

#1 Aslam Mohammad (GEK)

All-rounder Aslam Mohammed is the leading run-scorer for Greece in T20Is with 126 runs in five innings. He can be a valuable asset with the bat for his team.

Interestingly, Aslam hits the ball at a strike-rate of 154, which could turn out to be pretty valuable for his side in this tournament. He has also picked up four wickets in his T20I career.

