GEK vs ACA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Qualifier 1

G.E.K will take on Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) in the first Qualifier of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Saturday.

The two in-form teams have had an excellent run in the ECS T10 Corfu. While G.E.K finished atop the points table with seven wins and one loss, Athens Cricket Academy won six times and lost twice in the group stage.

GEK vs ACA Probable Playing 11 today

GEK: Aslam Mohammad (c), A Tasos Manousis, Sinan Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Nikolaos Mourikis, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Giorgos Nikitas (wk), Spiros Syriotis, Nikos Bouzis, Aamir Javaid

Athens Cricket Academy: Zain Ali Haidar, Humayun Safdar, Abdul Hayee Abid, Qasir Amin, Waheed Akbar, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Arfan, Zubair Ashraf, Muhammad Kamal Khan, Saleem Mahar (c & wk), Zaryab Abbas

Match Details

GEK vs ACA, Qualifier 1, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 23rd 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. As many as 14 out of the first 20 ECS T10 Corfu games have been won by teams batting first.

Today’s GEK vs ACA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

ACA skipper Saleem Mahar is a safe wicketkeeper who has been taking catches regularly behind the stumps in the ECS T10 Corfu. He can also chip in with the bat if needed.

Batter

Aslam Mohammad has contributed really well all-round in the ECS T10 Corfu, taking six wickets and scoring 134 runs.

All-rounder

Qasim Amin has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Corfu. He has scored 208 runs at a strike rate of 174.79 while also picking up nine wickets.

Bowler

Muhammad Arfan is currently atop the wicket-taking charts in the ECS T10 Corfu with 12 scalps at an economy rate of 5.15.

Top 5 best players to pick in GEK vs ACA Dream11 Prediction Team

Qasir Amin (ACA): 627 points

Zain Ali Haidar (ACA): 512 points

Aslam Mohammad (GEK): 492 points

Georgios Galanis (GEK): 492 points

Muhammad Arfan (ACA): 454 points

Important stats for GEK vs ACA Dream11 Prediction Team

Aslam Mohammad: 134 runs & 6 wickets

Georgios Galanis: 10 wickets

Qasir Amin: 208 runs & 9 wickets

Muhammad Arfan: 12 wickets

GEK vs ACA Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for GEK vs Athens Cricket Academy - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saleem Mahar, A Tasos Manousis, Abdul Hayee Abid, Aslam Mohammad, Nikos Bouzis, Qasir Amin, Zain Ali Haidar, Sinan Khan, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Muhammad Arfan

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Aslam Mohammad

Dream11 Team for GEK vs Athens Cricket Academy - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Qualifier 1.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Giorgos Nikitas, A Tasos Manousis, Abdul Hayee Abid, Aslam Mohammad, Qasir Amin, Zain Ali Haidar, Sinan Khan, Aamir Javaid, Georgios Galanis, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Tahir

Captain: Zain Ali Haidar. Vice-captain: Georgios Galanis

Edited by Samya Majumdar