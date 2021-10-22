GEK vs KSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu Matches 19 & 20

G.E.K will take on Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) in back-to-back ECS T10 Corfu matches at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Friday.

G.E.K have won five out of their six matches and are currently placed atop the ECS T10 Corfu points table. They beat Forge by nine wickets in their last match. Kallithea Sixers Athens, on the other hand, have lost all five of their ECS T10 Corfu matches and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. They lost their last match against Athens Cricket Academy by seven wickets.

GEK vs KSA Probable Playing 11 Today

GEK XI

Aslam Mohammad (C), Tasos Manousis, Giorgos Nikitas (WK), Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Sinan Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Georgios Vramis, Nikos Bouzis, Aamir Javaid.

KSA XI

Vaios Pringas (C), Parveez Niazai, Clinton Freeman (WK), Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Akeel Sahib, Qasim Shah, Falak Siyar, Hamid Nasir, Asim Ameer, Awais Sahib, Jonathan Allen.

Match Details

GEK vs KSA, Matches 19 & 20, ECS T10 Corfu

Date and Time: 22nd October 2021, 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu has favored the bowlers in the ECS T10 Corfu. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, making batting first the preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played on this ground is 86 runs.

Today’s GEK vs KSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tasos Manousis: Manousis has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 93 runs at a strike rate of 150.00. He is also G.E.K's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Corfu.

Batters

Aslam Mohammad: Mohammad is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Friday. He has amassed 90 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 204.54 while also picking up six wickets in six ECS T10 Corfu matches.

Awais Sahib: Sahib has failed to perform with the bat so far in the ECS T10 Corfu. But he's a hard-hitting batter who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Asrar Ahmed: Ahmed has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has picked up six wickets while also scoring 21 runs in six matches.

Parveez Niazai: Niazai can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in Friday's double-header. He has scored 33 runs and also picked up four wickets in five outings.

Bowlers

Georgios Galanis: Galanis has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He is the leading wicket-taker this season with eight scalps to his name in six matches.

Naqibullah Ahmadzai: Ahmadzai has picked up five wickets, including his best figures of 2/11, in the ECS T10 Corfu. He has also scored 63 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GEK vs KSA Dream11 prediction team

Aslam Mohammad (GEK) - 402 points

Georgios Galanis (GEK) - 391 points

Asrar Ahmed (GEK) - 280 points

Naqibullah Ahmadzai (KSA) - 268 points

Sinan Khan (GEK) - 260 points

Important Stats for GEK vs KSA Dream11 prediction team

Aslam Mohammad: 90 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 204.54 and ER - 7.12

Naqibullah Ahmadzai: 63 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 134.04 and ER - 6.80

Georgios Galanis: 42 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 123.52 and ER - 7.40

Vaios Pringas: 87 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 107.40 and ER - 10.46

Asrar Ahmed: 21 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 87.50 and ER - 7.54

GEK vs KSA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Corfu)

GEK vs KSA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Corfu

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Awais Sahib, Hamid Nasir, Asrar Ahmed, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Georgios Galanis, Sinan Khan, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Jonathan Allen.

Captain: Aslam Mohammad. Vice-captain: Sinan Khan.

GEK vs KSA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Corfu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Awais Sahib, Hamid Nasir, Asrar Ahmed, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Georgios Galanis, Sinan Khan, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Jonathan Allen.

Captain: Aslam Mohammad. Vice-captain: Parveez Niazai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar