GEK vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 9

GEK Corfu will take on Punjab Lions Nicosia in the ninth match of Group E of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

GEK Corfu’s first match of the tournament was against HBS Craeyenhout which they ended up losing by 17 runs. However, they bounced back with an eight-wicket win over Malo in the very next match.

PNL have also had a similar campaign as they too lost their opening fixture against Pak I Care Badalona by five wickets. However, they registered their first win in the very next match against Farmers by seven wickets.

GEK vs PNL Probable Playing 11 Today

GEK XI

Peter Magafas, Tasos Manousis, Aristides Karvelas, Spiros Bogdos (wk), Aslam Mohammad (c), Georgios Galanis, Arslan Ahmed, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Asrar Ahmed, Nikos Bouzis, Giorgos Nikitas

PNL XI

Chamal Sadun, Gurapartap Singh (c), Roman Mazumder (wk), Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj K Tiwari, Taranjit Singh, Sushil Kumar, Scott Austin, Qasim Anwar, Vikram Verma

Match Details

GEK vs PNL, European Cricket League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: March 8, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s GEK vs PNL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Q Anwar is an extremely talented batter and a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He smacked 23 runs at a strike rate of 164.29 in the last match against Pak I Care.

Batters

A Manousis sprung to life with a sensational performance in the most recent match. He has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 228.12 and has also collected three wickets in two matches.

He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your GEK vs PNL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Singh is a great asset for his side and brings plenty of balance to the XI. In two matches, he has scored 85 runs and has also claimed a wicket.

N Tiwari has found plenty of success with the ball in hand. He has scalped four wickets and will be looking for more victims.

Bowlers

A Karvelas is a talented player and has plenty of experience. He has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 208.33. He has also picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in GEK vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

A Manousis (GEK) – 222 points

A Karvelas (GEK) – 210 points

G Singh (PNL) – 166 points

T Singh (PNL) – 163 points

N Tiwari (PNL) – 136 points

Important stats for GEK vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

A Manousis: 73 runs and 3 wickets

A Karvelas: 50 runs and 3 wickets

G Singh: 85 runs and 1 wicket

T Singh: 24 runs and 1 wicket

N Tiwari: 4 wickets

GEK vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Today

GEK vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Anwar, S Bogdos, A Manousis, A Mohammad, C Sadun, G Singh, N Tiwari, A Ahmed, A Karvelas, T Singh, G Galanis

Captain: A Manousis, Vice-Captain: G Singh

GEK vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Anwar, A Manousis, A Mohammad, C Sadun, G Singh, N Tiwari, A Ahmed, R Mazumder, A Karvelas, T Singh, S Kumar

Captain: A Karvelas, Vice-Captain: N Tiwari.

