GEN vs BEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Match 37 & 38

Gent (GEN) will lock horns with Beveren (BEV) in back-to-back matches at the ECS T10 Belgium on Thursday, September 8, at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at GEN vs BEV Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s of matches 37 and 38.

Beveren are among the top teams in this year's ECS tournament as they have won four of their last six games. Gent, on the other hand, bounced back to win four consecutive matches.

Beveren will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Gent are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GEN vs BEV Match Details

The 37th & 38th match of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on September 8 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GEN vs ANT, Match 37 & 38

Date and Time: September 08, 2022, 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen was between Royal Brussels and Gent, where a total of 189 runs were scored in just 20 overs at a loss of 17 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

GEN vs BEV Form Guide

GEN - L L W W W W

BEV - W L W W L W

GEN vs BEV Probable Playing XI

GEN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Reyhan Faiz, Faisal Khaliq (c), Omid Malik Khel (wk), Majid Ali, Sear Malik Khel, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Saif Rehman, Jabir Syed, Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai, Waleed Azhar, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai.

BEV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Noor Momand, Hikmat Jabarkhail, Saber Zakhil, Abdul Rashid (wk), Noman Kamawi, Hakim Khaksar (c), Mansoor Mahboob, Salarzai Israel, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Jabar Jabarkhel, Shokrullah Shirzad.

GEN vs BEV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rashid (6 matches, 184 runs)

A Rashid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

F Khaliq (5 matches, 77 runs, 3 wickets)

F Khaliq and S Zakhil are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Otmanzai has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Faiz (6 matches, 85 runs, 12 wickets)

R Faiz and H Khaksar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mahboob is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Rehman (6 matches, 37 runs, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Rehman and M Rahmadzai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Shirzad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GEN vs BEV match captain and vice-captain choices

R Faiz

R Faiz will bat in the top order and complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy in the head-to-head leagues. He has already smashed 85 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last six games.

H Khaksar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Khaksar the captain of the grand league teams as he was batting well in the previous domestic tournament. He has already smashed 61 runs and picked up eight wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for GEN vs ANT, Match 37 & 38

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points H Khaksar 61 runs and 8 wickets 380 points R Faiz 85 runs and 12 wickets 533 points S Rehman 37 runs and 8 wickets 339 points F Khaliq 77 runs and 3 wickets 273 points A Rashid 184 runs 317 points

Gent vs Beveren Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least two good all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gent vs Beveren Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Gent vs Beveren Head to Head Team

Wicket-keeper: A Rashid

Batters: S Zakhil, F Khaliq, S Otmanzai, H Jabarkhail

All-rounders: R Faiz, H Khaksar

Bowlers: M Ali, M Rahmadzai, S Shirzad, S Rehman

Gent vs Beveren Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Gent vs Beveren Grand League Team

Wicket-keeper: A Rashid, O Malik Khel

Batters: N Kamawi, F Khaliq, S Otmanzai, H Jabarkhail

All-rounders: R Faiz, H Khaksar

Bowlers: M Rahmadzai, S Shirzad, S Rehman

