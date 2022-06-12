GER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022, Final

Germany (GER) will take on Austria (AUT) in the final of the ECI German T20I Tri-series 2022 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld on Sunday, 12 June.

Defending champions Germany will be making their second consecutive appearance in the final. They defeated Norway by six wickets last year to lift the trophy. Germany finished atop the points table with three wins in four matches. Austria also registered three victories and finished second.

GER vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Talha Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Yar Ashraf.

AUT XI

Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Quinton Norris, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker, Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar.

Match Details

GER vs AUT, ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022, Final

Date and Time: 12th June, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld generally favors the batters. Both pacers and spinners will have to maintain tight lines and lengths in order to keep the run-flow in check.

Today’s GER vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Mandy has scored 43 runs in four matches and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

T Khan has amassed 97 runs at a strike rate of over 106 and is Germany's leading run-scorer in the ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022.

All-rounders

I Hossain is the tournament's top run-scorer with 124 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 145.88. He has also taken three wickets and could be an excellent captaincy choice for your GER vs AUT Dream11 fantasy team.

A Akbarjan is the second-highest wicket taker in the ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022 with seven scalps from four matches at an average of 14.85. He has also scored 21 runs.

Bowler

A Iqbal has picked up five wickets and scored 41 runs for Austria.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

I Hossain (AUT) – 283 points

A Akbarjan (AUT) – 256 points

W Behr (GER) – 251 points

A Iqbal (AUT) – 251 points

V Ganesan (GER) – 234 points

Important stats for GER vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

I Hossain: 124 runs and 3 wickets

A Akbarjan: 21 runs and 4 wickets

W Behr: 19 runs and 6 wickets

A Iqbal: 41 runs and 5 wickets

V Ganesan: 19 runs and 6 wickets

GER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022)

GER vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Mandy, T Khan, A Stanikzai, R Shigiwal, I Hossain, A Akbarjan, W Behr, V Ganesan, A Iqbal, G Ahmadi, M Ashraf.

Captain: I Hosain. Vice-captain: A Akbarjan.

GER vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Mandy, T Khan, A Stanikzai, R Shigiwal, S Momin, I Hossain, A Akbarjan, V Ganesan, A Iqbal, G Ahmadi, M Ashraf.

Captain: A Iqbal. Vice-captain: V Ganesan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far