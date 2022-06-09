GER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 1

Germany (GER) will take on Austria (AUT) in the first match of the ECI German T20I Tri-series 2022 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld on Thursday, 9 June.

Germany, who will begin their title defense against Austria, defeated Norway by six wickets in the final last year to lift the trophy. They also won three out of their four league matches and topped the points table. Austria, who are a new team in the tournament, boast a strong squad on paper and will be expected to provide stiff competition to the defending champions.

GER vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Talha Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan.

AUT XI

Razmal Shigiwal, Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Quinton Norris, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker.

Match Details

GER vs BAW, ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 9th June, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld is expected to be balanced in nature. While there won't be much help on offer for the pacers, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. The side winning the toss will ideally look to bat first.

Today’s GER vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Cheema doesn’t have much experience, having represented Austria in only three T20Is, scoring 21 runs in the process.

Batters

T Khan has scored 235 runs in 16 matches and could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your GER vs AUT Dream11 fantasy team.

S Momin has scored 82 runs and picked up 13 wickets in five matches.

R Shigiwal has amassed 443 runs in addition to taking two wickets in 15 matches.

All-rounder

I Hossain has scored 35 runs in six T20Is and will be looking to add to his tally today.

Bowler

Despite being listed as a bowler, M Simpson Parker is handy with both the bat and ball. He has scored 246 runs and picked up four wickets in 13 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

T Khan (GER)

S Momin (AUT)

R Shigiwal (AUT)

I Hossain (AUT)

A Stanikzai (GER)

Important stats for GER vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

T Khan: 235 runs in 16 matches

S Momin: 82 runs and 13 wickets in 5 matches

R Shigiwal: 443 runs and 2 wickets in 15 matches

I Hossain: 35 runs in 6 matches

A Stanikzai: 336 runs and 2 wickets in 19 matches

GER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022)

GER vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cheema, A Stanikzai, R Shigiwal, S Momin, T Khan, I Hossain, V Ganesan, V Bharathi, M Simpson Parker, M Ashraf, R Chinnasamy.

Captain: T Khan. Vice-captain: I Hossain.

GER vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cheema, N Patel, A Stanikzai, R Shigiwal, T Khan, I Hossain, V Bharathi, M Simpson Parker, M Ashraf, R Chinnasamy, S Liaqat.

Captain: R Shigiwal. Vice-captain: A Stanikzai.

