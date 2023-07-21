GER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 5

The 5th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will see Germany (GER) squaring off against Austria (AUT) at the Goldenacre Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Austria lost their last match against Jersey by 8 wickets. Germany, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against Scotland by 72 runs.

Germany will give it their all to win the match, but Austria are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GER vs AUT Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 21 at the Goldenacre Stadium in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GER vs AUT, Match 5

Date and Time: 21st July 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Goldenacre Stadium, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany and Scotland, where a total of 299 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

GER vs AUT Form Guide

GER - L

AUT - L

GER vs AUT Probable Playing XI

GER Playing XI

No injury updates

Dylan Alexander Blignaut, J van Heerden, Faisal Bin Mubashar, V Ganesan (c), D Klein, Sahir Naqash, Sachin Mandy, MJ Richardson (wk), Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Zahid Zadran

AUT Playing XI

No injury updates

Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, A Randhawa, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mark Simpson Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema (wk), Arsalan Arif, Umair Tariq, Osman Khan, Sahel Zadran

GER vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Simpson

M Simpson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Richardson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Shigiwal

J Van Heerden and R Shigiwal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Hossain played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Naqash

S Naqash and A Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Momin is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Rasul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Klein and D Rasul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Yar Ashraf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GER vs AUT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Naqash

S Naqash will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 10 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

A Iqbal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Iqbal as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 12 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for Germany vs Austria, Match 5

S Momin

A Iqbal

R Shigiwal

S Naqash

D Klein

Germany vs Austria Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Germany vs Austria Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Simpson

Batters: R Shigiwal, J Van Heerden, I Hossain

All-rounders: A Iqbal, S Naqash, S Momin, B Ganesan

Bowlers: G Rasul, D Klein, M Yar Ashraf

Germany vs Austria Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Richardson

Batters: R Shigiwal, J Van Heerden

All-rounders: A Iqbal, S Naqash, S Momin, B Ganesan, D Alexander

Bowlers: G Rasul, D Klein, A Akbarjan