GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Germany will be up against England in the 3rd match of the Group C Dream11 ECC-T10 on 27th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Germany have been decent in previous seasons of European Cricket. They boast numerous talented players who have made their mark in ECN games over the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, England XI have a bunch of valuable players who have performed brilliantly in under-19, national counties and the County Championship. They will want to put up a strong battle against Germany.

GER vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

Germany

Rohit Singh (C), Husnain Kabeer (WK), Yasub Muhammad, Shoaib Azam, Finn Sadarangani, Husnain Kabeer, and Zadran Nasrullah. Shahir Malikzai, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Saied Sajat-Sajad, Shahir Malikzai

England XI

Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Alex Mellor, Max Uttley, Andy Rishton, Richard Edwards, Euan Woods, Alex Russell, Sam Pearce, Tom Bevan

Match Details

GER vs ENG-XI, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 27th September 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is expected to be a good bowling surface. Pacers will benefit in the initial stages whereas spinners will come into play in the latter half of the match.

Batters should try to settle themselves in before trying to hit it out of the park. The team winning the toss would opt to field first.

Today’s GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Mellor: Mellor has been reliable with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps. He can prove to be a key player in this battle.

Batter

Dan Lincoln: Skipper Dan is an experienced top-order batter and has been brilliant in county championship. He will aim to make a mark in this game.

Shoaib Azam: Shoaib is a reliable opening batter and has delivered brilliantly in the ECS campaign. He will look to carry on his form in this tournament.

All-rounder

Rohit Singh: Rohit Singh is a decent all-rounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game. He can prove to be a match winner in this game.

Sam Pearce: Pearce is an experienced all-rounder. His ability to score crucial runs and pick up vital wickets make him a top pick in this game.

Bowlers

Shahir Malikzai: Shahir is a good option in the bowling section. He can contain the batters with his subtle variations.

Richards Edwards: Edwards is a strike bowler for England XI. The pacer can pick up vital wickets and will be key for the team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Alex Mellor

Rohit Singh

Dan Lincoln

Shoaib Azam

Shahir Malikzai

Important stats for GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Mellor, Husnain Kabeer, Dan Lincoln, Shoaib Azam, Nasrullah Zadran, Rohit Singh, Sam Pearce, Saied Sajat-Sajad, Richards Edwards, Shahir Malikzai, Alex Russel

Captain: Alex Mellor, Vice-Captain: Rohit Singh

GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Dan Lincoln, Shoaib Azam, Finn Sadarangi, Rohit Singh, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Richards Edwards, Shahir Malikzai, Max Uttley

Captain: Dan Lincoln, Vice-Captain: Shoaib Azam

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava