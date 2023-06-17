GER vs EST Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Sweden T10 match – June 17, 2023

Germany and Estonia are poised to play the third match of the 2023 ECI Sweden T10 edition on June 17. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. This will be the second game of the day for both teams at the same venue.

After facing Sweden in their preceding fixtures, both sides will have a fair bit of understanding of the prevailing ground conditions and can strategize accordingly.

As per the schedule, each team will play the other side thrice in a triple round-robin format. The team finishing at the top of the standings will clinch the ECI Sweden 2023 title.

As we advance into this fixture, let us look at the top 3 players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the GER vs EST Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Rohit Singh (GER) - 8.5 credits

Rohit is in explosive form in the shortest format of the game. His strike rate is at a colossal high of 194.23 while his batting average is just around 30. He has got all the shots in the book and has smashed 52 fours and 65 sixes so far in his career.

With experience on his side, Rohit can be your top pick for your GER vs EST Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Bilal Masud (EST) - 8.5 credits

The 29-year-old is a highly accomplished all-rounder who can stun any opposition. He averages 22.66 with the bat and has a lethal strike rate of over 170 with 21 sixes and 19 fours to his name. While with the ball, he averages 18.2 and has a lethal strike rate of 12 with 10 wickets to his name.

Bilal should be someone to keep your eyes on while selecting your captain or vice-captain in your SWE vs GER Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Azmat Ali (GER) - 9 credits

Ali has a phenomenal batting record in the shortest format of the game and averages 33.2 with the bat with a lethal strike rate of 178.49. He has achieved two fifty-plus scores in 12 innings already with 35 fours and 16 sixes to his name.

He would certainly be looking to improve on those numbers and hence, Azmat should feature in your GER vs EST Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

