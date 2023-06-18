GER vs EST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Sweden T10, Match 9

The ninth match of the ECI Sweden T10 will see Germany (GER) square off against Estonia (EST) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Sunday, June 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GER vs EST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Estonia have won none of their last five matches. Germany, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches of the season.

GER vs EST Match Details

The ninth match of the ECI Sweden T10 will be played on June 18 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GER vs EST, Match 9

Date and Time: June 18 2023, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Estonia and Sweden, where a total of 219 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

GER vs EST Form Guide

GER - Won two of their last four matches

EST - Won 0 of their last five matches

GER vs EST Probable Playing XI

GER Playing XI

No injury updates

Sachin Mandy (wk), Azmat Ali, Rohit Singh, Abdul Stanikzai, Abdul Shakoor, Aritharan vaseekaran, Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Shahir Malikzai

EST Playing XI

No injury updates

Stuart Hook (wk), Arslan Gondal, Saif Ur Rehman, Manish Gupta, Bilal Masud, Ali Masood, Zeeshan Ali-lll, David Robson, Ram Krishan, Richard Parkin, Syed Uddin

GER vs EST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mandy

S Mandy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Hook is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ur Rehman

R Singh and S Ur Rehman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Stanikzai played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Masood

A Masood and A Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Masud is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Malikzai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Malikzai and G Rasul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are expected to bowl in death overs. A Shirzad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GER vs EST match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ur Rehman

S Ali will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He gained 324 points in the last five matches.

B Masud

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick B Masud as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He gained 239 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for GER vs EST, Match 9

S Ur Rehman

B Masud

S Malikzai

A Masood

R Singh

Germany vs Estonia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Germany vs Estonia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Mandy

Batters: S Ur Rehman, R Singh

All-rounders: S Naqash, A Masood, D Robson, B Masud, A Mohammad, Z Ali

Bowlers: S Malikzai, G Rasul

Germany vs Estonia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Mandy

Batters: S Ur Rehman, R Singh, A Stanikzai

All-rounders: A Masood, D Robson, B Masud, A Mohammad

Bowlers: S Malikzai, G Rasul, A Shirzad

Poll : 0 votes