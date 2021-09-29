GER vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10, Match 15

Germany will take on Finland in the 15th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Germany have played four matches and have won just two games. They are currently third in the points table and will be going head-to-head against Finland, who are in fourth position. Finland have won just one match.

GER vs FIN Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Husnain Kabeer (WK), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (C), Mahela Daub, Shoaib Azam, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Fayaz Nasseri, Sreekesh Srinivas, Finn Sadarangani, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Saied Sajad

FIN XI

Nathan Collins (C), Jonathan Scamans (WK), Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Parveen Kumar, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad

Match Details

GER vs FIN, ECC T10 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: September 29, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval surface is a batting paradise and batters will enjoy their time on the crease once they’re accustomed to the conditions.

Spinners will have to stick to tight lengths in order to avoid getting hammered. High scores are common at this venue.

Today’s GER vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than A Mohan in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

S Azam-Khan is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. He’s also efficient with the ball in hand and has scored 25 runs and picked up three wickets in the competition.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the T10 format and R Singh has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your GER vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice would be a big mistake.

MB Tambe is another great all-round choice who bowls right-arm medium pace. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

Bowlers

FK Nasseri’s accuracy and pace could prove hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

FK Nasseri (GER) – 466 points

S Azam-Khan (GER) – 337 points

R Singh (GER) – 289 points

S Srinivas (GER) – 197 points

MB Tambe (FIN) – 197 points

Important stats for GER vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

FK Nasseri: 64 runs and 10 wickets

S Azam-Khan: 69 runs and 5 wickets

R Singh: 142 runs and 2 wickets

S Srinivas: 5 wickets

MB Tambe: 27 runs and 3 wickets

GER vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Mohan, S Azam-Khan, P Gallagher, N Collins, A Rahimzei, R Singh, MB Tambe, A Sher, FK Nasseri, S Srinivas, R Muhammad

Captain: R Singh, Vice-Captain: A Rahimzei

GER vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Mohan, S Azam-Khan, P Gallagher, A Rahimzei, R Singh, MB Tambe, A Sher, FK Nasseri, S Srinivas, R Muhammad, R Chinnasamy

Captain: S Azam Khan, Vice-Captain: FK Nasseri.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar