GER vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Germany will take on France in the third T20I of the tri-nation series at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld, Germany on Friday.

Germany will head into today's game on the back of a five-wicket win over Norway in the first T20. The hosts opted to field first and restricted their Scandinavian opponents to just 76 before chasing down the target in 18 overs. France, too, defeated Norway by four wickets in their first match of the series. They restricted Norway to a score of 112 and successfully chased it down.

GER vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Sahir Naqash, Harmanjot Singh, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Harish Srinivasan (wk), Talha Khan, Sajid Liaqat

FRA XI

Alestin Johnmary, Virk Mohammad Ali, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Jubaid Ahamed, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf, Dawood Ahmadzai, Noman Amjad, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Usman Shahid (C), Usman Riaz Khan, Rahmatullah Mangal

Match Details

GER vs FRA, 3rd T20

Date and Time: 6th August, 2021, 2:30 PM

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld, Germany

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground generally favors the bowlers. The first two games of the series at the venue saw first-innings scores of 76 and 112. The batsmen will need to work hard and be extra careful out in the middle.

Today’s GER vs FRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

France’s HA Jackson was sensational behind the stumps in the last match, taking three catches.

Batsmen

S Santhirakumaran was France's best batsman in the last match, scoring 34 runs.

All-rounders

Usman Shahid proved excellent with both the bat and ball. The France international scored 28 runs and also picked up a wicket in the first match.

France’s N Amjad scored 24 runs and took two wickets to help his side win their first game against Norway.

Bowlers

GR Ahmadi ran riot with the ball. He picked up four wickets to completely derail Norway's run-chase against Germany.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

G R Ahmadi (GER) – 150 points

S Liaqat (GER) – 85 points

U Shahid (FRA) – 81 points

N Amjad (FRA) – 80 points

M Dawood (FRA) – 60 points

Important stats for GER vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

G R Ahmadi: Four wickets

S Liaqat: Three wickets

U Shahid: 28 runs and one wicket

N Amjad: 24 runs and two wickets

M Dawood: Two wickets

GER vs FRA Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H A Jackson, H Srinivasan, S Santhirakumaran, J Ahamed, V Chikkanaiah, U Shahid, N Amjad, V Ganesan, G R Ahmadi, S Liaqat, M Dawood

Captain: G R Ahmadi. Vice-captain: U Shahid

GER vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Srinivasan, S Santhirakumaran, J Ahamed, V Chikkanaiah, T Khan, U Shahid, N Amjad, V Ganesan, G R Ahmadi, S Liaqat, R Mangal

Captain: N Amjad. Vice-captain: V Ganesan

Edited by Samya Majumdar