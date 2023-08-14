GER vs GSY Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st & 2nd T20Is – August 14, 2023

Germany (GER) and Guernsey (GSY) are set to face each other in the first and second T20I on Monday, August 14. The Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer, Netherlands will host the clash.

The upcoming matches between the two teams are expected to provide quite a bit of entertainment. The two teams have faced only once in T20Is, back in June 2019 when Germany beat Guernsey by five wickets at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your GER vs GSY Dream11 teams.

#3 Matthew Stokes (GYS) – 9 credits

Matthew Stokes is an experienced campaigner and should be picked in fantasy teams for the GER vs GSY matches. In 23 T20Is, he has scored 453 runs at an average of 26.64 and a strike rate of 104.13 with a top score of 48 to show for his efforts. Stokes has also accounted for 11 scalps from the 13 innings he has bowled in. He can fetch you decent fantasy points.

#2 Venkatraman Ganesan (GER) – 8.5 credits

Venkatraman Ganesan is an effective all-rounder and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the GER vs GSY matches. In 40 matches, he has scored 460 runs at an average of 17.03 and a strike rate of 102.44 with a top score of 61 not out to his name. He is also a handy bowler, having picked up 20 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 5.79.

#1 Joshua Van Heerden (GER) – 8 credits

Joshua van Heerden is a talented all-round cricketer and he should be picked in fantasy teams for the upcoming GER vs GSY matches. In 10 matches, he has scored 271 runs at an average of 45.16 and a strike rate of 120.44 with a top score of 53 not out. He has also picked up four wickets, showing that he can be useful with the ball as well.

