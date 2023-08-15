GER vs GSY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Germany vs Guernsey T20I, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Germany vs Guernsey T20I will see Germany (GER) squaring off against Guernsey (GSY) at the Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer on Tuesday, August 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GSY vs GER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Germany have won one of their last two matches of the season. Guernsey, too, have won one of their last two matches of the season.

Germany will give it their all to win the match, but Guernsey are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GSY vs GER Match Details

The 3rd match of the Germany vs Guernsey T20I will be played on August 15 at the Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GSY vs GER, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th August 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany and Guernsey, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

GSY vs GER Form Guide

GER - W L

GSY - L W

GSY vs GER Probable Playing XI

GER Playing XI

No injury updates

Dylan Alexander Blignaut, J van Heerden, V Ganesan ©, D Klein, Sahir Naqash, Sachin Mandy, MJ Richardson (wk), Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Zahid Zadran

GSY Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Butler ©, Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Oliver Newey, Ollie Nightingale, Isaac Damarell (wk), William Peatfield, A Luke Le Tissier, Anthony Stokes, Luke Bichard, David Hooper, Dec Martel

GSY vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mandy

S Mandy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Bushell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Butler

H Singh and J Butler are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Nightingale played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Stokes

V Ganesan and M Stokes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Naqash is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Yar Ashraf

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Bichard and M Yar Ashraf. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GSY vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

M Stokes

M Stokes will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 115 points in the last two matches.

F Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Khan as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 177 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for GSY vs GER, Match 3

M Stokes

F Khan

S Naqash

V Ganesan

M Yar Ashraf

Guernsey vs Germany Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guernsey vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Mandy

Batters: H Singh, J Butler, T Nightingale

All-rounders: M Stokes, S Naqash, A Martel, V Ganesan

Bowlers: M Yar Ashraf, F Khan, L Bichard

Guernsey vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Bushell

Batters: T Khan, J Butler, T Nightingale

All-rounders: M Stokes, S Naqash, V Ganesan

Bowlers: M Yar Ashraf, F Khan, L Bichard, G Rasul