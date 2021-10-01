GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2 of the European Cricket Championship's Group C has Italy (ITA) taking on Germany (GER) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Italy have been brilliant in their last few games with a couple of blistering performances with the bat. Their bowlers have been bang on the money as well, with Baljit Singh and co. just a win away from making it to the final. However, they face a strong German side who will be looking to return to winning ways. Although they lost their previous game to the Italians, Germany will head into this game as the clear favorites.

GER vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Abdul Shakoor, Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (c), Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Nasrullah Zadran, Sree Srinivas, Mahela Daub and Rajesh Chinnasamy

ITA XI

Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Hassan Ahmad, Jaspreet Singh, Ravi Paul, Jorawar Singh and Muhammad Imran

Match Details

GER vs ITA, ECC 2021 Group C, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 2nd October 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected with another high-scoring game on the cards at the Cartama Oval. The pacers should get some swing and bounce off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the smaller dimensions of the ground should play into their favor. Wickets in hand will have a significant say in the game, with 110 being a good total at the venue. Although both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

Today’s GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Husnain Kabeer: Husnain Kabeer didn't get a chance to bat against England XI, but he had a productive outing the last time he faced the Italians earlier in the week. Adding his wicketkeeping ability should only sweeten the deal for his inclusion in your fantasy team.

Batsman

Nasrullah Zadran: Nasrullah Zadran has blown hot and cold this season, but he presents a good case for his inclusion in your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team. He should bowl a few overs in the middle overs as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Amir Sharif: Amir Sharif has been Italy's MVP in the European Cricket Championship with a heap of runs and wickets to his name. He scored a 26-ball 80 in the previous game to hand Italy a big win over the Czech Republic. He should get you some fantasy points if picked in your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jaspreet Singh: Like Sharif, Jaspreet also had a good game against the Czech Republic with a couple of wickets to his name. Jaspreet is also a gun fielder, who took a stunner in the previous GER vs ITA clash, holding him in good stead ahead of this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Fayaz Khan Nasseri (GER) - 654 points

Rohit Singh (GER) - 606 points

Amir Sharif (ITA) - 969 points

Important stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh: 231 runs in 9 ECC 2021 matches

Amir Sharif: 80(26) in the previous game vs Czech Republic (Eliminator)

Fayaz Khan Nasseri: 31(14) in the previous game vs England XI (Qualifier 1)

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, A Rahimzei, N Zadran, D Kosala, A Sharif, F Khan Nasseri, R Singh, B Singh, J Singh, M Imran and R Chinnasamy

Captain: A Sharif. Vice-captain: R Singh

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, A Rahimzei, N Zadran, A Khan, A Sharif, F Khan Nasseri, R Singh, B Singh, J Singh, M Imran and R Chinnasamy

Captain: F Nasseri. Vice-captain: A Sharif

Edited by Samya Majumdar

