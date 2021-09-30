GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10, Match 20

Germany will take on Italy in the 20th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Neither Italy nor Germany are playing full-strength squads in the competition. They will be taking part in the 20th match of Group C of the European Cricket Championship.

Italy and Germany have been given full-member status by ICC in T20s but they are yet to achieve distinction at the highest level. Germany currently occupy the second position in the table while Italy are fourth in the standings.

GER vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Husnain Kabeer (WK), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (C) Finn Sadarangani, Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Nasrullah Zadran, Sreekesh Srinivas, Saied Sajad, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy

ITA XI

Nisar Ahmed (WK), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (C) Hassan Ahmad, Ammad Khan, Damith Kosala, Irfan Shaikh, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh

Match Details

GER vs ITA, ECC T10 2021, Match 20

Date and Time: 30th September, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval surface is a batting paradise and batters will enjoy their time on the crease once they’re accustomed to the conditions. Spinners will have to stick to tight lengths in order to avoid getting hammered. High-scores have been common at this venue.

Today’s GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than H Ahmed in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

S Azam-Khan is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. He has scored 64 runs and has picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the T10 format and A Sharif has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice will be a big mistake.

R Singh is another great all-round choice who bowls right-arm medium pace. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He scored 14 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

FK Nasseri’s bowling could prove to be hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well having picked up three wickets over the last couple of fixtures.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif (ITA) – 600 points

FK Nasseri (GER) – 531 points

S Azam-Khan (GER) – 372 points

R Singh (GER) – 381 points

B Singh (ITA) – 357 points

Important stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif: 98 runs and 12 wickets

FK Nasseri: 84 runs and 11 wickets

S Azam Khan: 89 runs and 5 wickets

R Singh: 156 runs and 4 wickets

B Singh: 115 runs and 5 wickets

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Azam Khan, B Singh, N Zadran, A Khan, A Sharif, R Singh, FK Nasseri, M Imran, S Srinivas, J Singh

Captain: A Sharif, Vice-Captain: FK Nasseri

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, S Azam Khan, B Singh, N Zadran, I Shaikh, A Sharif, R Singh, FK Nasseri, M Imran, S Srinivas, J Singh

Captain: S Azam Khan, Vice-Captain: R Singh

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava