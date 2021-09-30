GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10, Match 20

Germany will take on Italy in the 20th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.
Neither Italy nor Germany are playing full-strength squads in the competition. They will be taking part in the 20th match of Group C of the European Cricket Championship.
Italy and Germany have been given full-member status by ICC in T20s but they are yet to achieve distinction at the highest level. Germany currently occupy the second position in the table while Italy are fourth in the standings.
GER vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today
GER XI
Husnain Kabeer (WK), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (C) Finn Sadarangani, Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Nasrullah Zadran, Sreekesh Srinivas, Saied Sajad, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy
ITA XI
Nisar Ahmed (WK), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (C) Hassan Ahmad, Ammad Khan, Damith Kosala, Irfan Shaikh, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh
Match Details
GER vs ITA, ECC T10 2021, Match 20
Date and Time: 30th September, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The Cartama Oval surface is a batting paradise and batters will enjoy their time on the crease once they’re accustomed to the conditions. Spinners will have to stick to tight lengths in order to avoid getting hammered. High-scores have been common at this venue.
Today’s GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than H Ahmed in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.
Batters
S Azam-Khan is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. He has scored 64 runs and has picked up two wickets in the last two matches.
All-rounders
All-rounders are especially crucial in the T10 format and A Sharif has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice will be a big mistake.
R Singh is another great all-round choice who bowls right-arm medium pace. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He scored 14 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.
Bowlers
FK Nasseri’s bowling could prove to be hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well having picked up three wickets over the last couple of fixtures.
Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team
A Sharif (ITA) – 600 points
FK Nasseri (GER) – 531 points
S Azam-Khan (GER) – 372 points
R Singh (GER) – 381 points
B Singh (ITA) – 357 points
Important stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team
A Sharif: 98 runs and 12 wickets
FK Nasseri: 84 runs and 11 wickets
S Azam Khan: 89 runs and 5 wickets
R Singh: 156 runs and 4 wickets
B Singh: 115 runs and 5 wickets
GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Azam Khan, B Singh, N Zadran, A Khan, A Sharif, R Singh, FK Nasseri, M Imran, S Srinivas, J Singh
Captain: A Sharif, Vice-Captain: FK Nasseri
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, S Azam Khan, B Singh, N Zadran, I Shaikh, A Sharif, R Singh, FK Nasseri, M Imran, S Srinivas, J Singh
Captain: S Azam Khan, Vice-Captain: R Singh