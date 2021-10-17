GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 6

Germany will take on Italy in the sixth match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Sunday.

Despite losing their first match of the tournament to Jersey, Germany made an excellent comeback in the very next game. They defeated Denmark by six wickets in that match.

Italy, meanwhile, defeated Denmark as well in their first match. However, they ended up losing to Jersey in their second game.

The two teams are almost equally placed, which should make up for a pretty intense encounter.

GER vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Talha Khan, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Michael Richardson (wk), Sahir Naqash, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Dieter Klein, Faisal Bin Mubashir, Fayaz Khan Nasseri

ITA XI

Manpreet Singh (wk), Jamie Grassi, Gian Meade, Gareth Kyle Berg (c), Grant Stewart, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Bentota Perera, Nikolai Smith, Damith Kosala

Match Details

GER vs ITA, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 6

Date and Time: October 17, 2021, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Spring Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The track here is balanced and has something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. A score of 140 could prove to be par on this wicket.

Today’s GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Richardson has been in wonderful form with the bat and he will be expected to add a lot of points to your Dream11 Fantasy Side as wicketkeeper-batter.

Batters

G Meade is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play with the big shots with ease. He is also capable of inflicting a lot of damage with the ball and has picked up two wickets already.

All-rounders

S Naqash is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has picked up four wickets in the competition so far.

G Stewart can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has also dismissed three batters so far.

Bowlers

J Singh will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up four wickets from just two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

J Singh (ITA) – 154 points

S Naqash (GER) – 144 points

G Meade (ITA) – 111 points

G Stewart (ITA) – 99 points

V E Bharathi (GER) – 88 points

Important stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

J Singh: 4 wickets

S Naqash: 4 wickets

G Meade: 34 runs and 2 wickets

G Stewart: 3 wickets

V E Bharathi: 2 wickets

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Richardson, G Meade, J Grassi, T Khan, H Singh, S Naqash, G Stewart, N Smith, J Singh, V E Bharathi, J Dernbach

Captain: S Naqash, Vice-Captain: J Singh

GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Richardson, G Meade, T Khan, H Singh, S Naqash, G Stewart, N Smith, J Singh, V E Bharathi, J Dernbach, M Fernando

Captain: G Meade, Vice-Captain: G Stewart

Edited by Arjun Panchadar