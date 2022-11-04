GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spain T20I Tri-series 2022, Matches 1 & 2

Germany (GER) will be up against Italy (ITA) in the first two matches of the Spain T20I tri-series 2022 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Germany are ranked 35th in the ICC T20I rankings and have plenty of experienced players in their squad. Meanwhile, Italy are ranked 29th and also have a good blend of youth and experience.

GER vs ITA Match Details, Spain T20I Tri-series 2022

The first two matches of the Spain T20I tri-series 2022 will be played on November 4 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The games are set to take place at 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GER vs ITA, Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022

Date and Time: 4th November, 2022, 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GER vs ITA Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is expected to be competitive. The ball is expected to come on to the bat well, aiding the batters. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (Spain T20I Tri-series 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: NA

Matches won by teams bowling first: NA

Average first-innings score: NA

Average second-innings score: NA

GER vs ITA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Germany injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Germany Probable Playing 11

J van Heerden, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei (C), Talha Khan, Justin Broad, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, V Ganesan, Michael Richardson, Sachin Mandy, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Walter Behr.

Italy injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Italy Probable Playing 11

GP Meade, Damith Kosala, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Pidusha Fernando, Grant Stewart, Ahmed Anik (C), Waleed Rana, Crishan Kalugamage, Anmoldeep Singh, Pathirage Sadev, Marcus Campopiano.

GER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Richardson (16 T20Is, 346 runs, Average: 31.45)

M Richardson is a great wicketkeeper choice for your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team. He has played 16 T20Is so far, scoring 346 runs at an average of 31.45.

Top Batter pick

J Van Heerden (13 T20s, 291 runs, Strike Rate: 110.22)

J Van Heerden has amassed 291 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of over 110.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ahmed (39 T10 matches, 740 runs and 23 wickets)

A Ahmed could prove to be an interesting all-round choice for your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 740 runs in 39 ECS T10 matches at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 202.18. Ahmed has also scalped 23 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

V Ganesan (29 T20Is, 216 runs and 15 wickets)

V Ganesan is a solid pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 216 runs and also claimed 15 wickets in 29 T20Is.

GER vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Meade

G Meade is an experienced campaigner who could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team. The 26-year-old has played 19 T20Is so far, smashing 223 runs at a strike rate of over 103. He has also scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.87.

C Kalugamage

C Kalugamage has played just four T20Is so far, claiming four wickets at an average of 15 and a spectacular economy rate of 5.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats G Meade 223 runs and 8 wickets in 19 T20Is C Kalumagage 4 wickets in 4 T20Is A Ahmed 740 runs and 23 wickets in 39 T10 matches M Richardson 346 runs in 16 T20Is V Ganesan 216 runs and 5 wickets in 29 T20Is

GER vs ITA match expert tips

G Meade boasts great numbers in both departments and will be a safe captaincy pick for your GER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1 and Match 2, Head to Head League

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1 and Match 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Richardson, P Sadev

Batters: D Kosala, G Meade (c), J Van Heerden

All-rounders: A Ahmed, G Stewart, J Broad

Bowlers: C Kalugamage (vc), M yar Ashraf, V Ganesan

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1 and Match 2, Grand League

GER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team , Match 1 and Match 2, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Richardson, P Sadev

Batters: D Kosala, G Meade, J Van Heerden (vc)

All-rounders: A Ahmed (c), G Stewart

Bowlers: C Kalugamage, G Singh, M yar Ashraf, V Ganesan

