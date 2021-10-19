GER vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 8

Germany will take on Jersey in the eighth match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Tuesday.

With four points to their name, Germany are second in the table. They defeated Italy by chasing down a score of 104 in the previous match.

Jersey, meanwhile, have been in incredible form and have won all three matches so far, with their most recent win coming over Denmark.

GER vs JER Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Talha Khan, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Michael Richardson (wk), Sahir Naqash, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Dieter Klein, Faisal Bin Mubashir, Muslim Yar Ashraf

JER XI

Charles Perchard (c), Jake Dunford (wk), Jonty Jenner, Nick Ferraby, Benjamin Ward, Harrison Carlyon, Zak Tribe, Dom Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Daniel Birrell

Match Details

GER vs JER, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 8

Date and Time: 19th October, 2021, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Spring Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The track here is balanced and has something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. A score of 140 could prove to be par on this wicket.

Today’s GER vs JER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M. Richardson has been in wonderful form with the bat and he will be expected to add a number of points to your Dream11 Fantasy side as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Batters

H. Carlyon is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

C. Perchard is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your GER vs JER Dream11 Fantasy side.

B. Ward can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. Ward and Perchard form a lethal combination for Jersey.

Bowlers

D. Blampied is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs JER Dream11 prediction team

C. Perchard (JER) – 309 points

B. Ward (JER) – 270 points

S. Naqash (GER) – 210 points

H. Carlyon (JER) – 207 points

D. Blampied (JER) – 120 points

Important stats for GER vs JER Dream11 prediction team

C. Perchard: 23 runs and 8 wickets

S. Naqash: 13 runs and 5 wickets

B. Ward: 80 runs and 4 wickets

GER vs JER Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M. Richardson, H. Carlyon, J. Jenner, H. Singh, C. Perchard, B. Ward, S. Naqash, D.A. Blignaut, D. Blampied, D. Klien, J. Sumerauer

Captain: C. Perchard, Vice-Captain: B. Ward

GER vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M. Richardson, H. Carlyon, J. Jenner, H. Singh, C. Perchard, B. Ward, S. Naqash, D. Blampied, D. Klien, J. Sumerauer, V.E. Bharathi

Captain: S. Naqash, Vice-Captain: H. Carlyon

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee