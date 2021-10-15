GER vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Match 1 of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifiers 2021 will see Germany (GER) take on Jersey (JER) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Friday.

After a fairly successful ECC T10 tournament, Germany now cast their eyes on the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers as they look to get their campaign off to a good start. They face a decent Jersey side who boast a good blend of youth and experience. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaign, an exciting contest beckons in Almeria.

GER vs JER Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul Shakoor, Michael Richardson, Harmanjot Singh, Ahmed Wardak, Craig Meschede, Venkat Ganesan, Sahir Naqash, Dieter Klein, Muslim Yar and Vishnu Elam Bharathi

JER XI

Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Dom Blampied, Ben Ward, Jake Dunford, Julius Sumerauer, Charlie Perchard, Elliot Miles and Rhys Palmer

Match Details

GER vs JER, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifiers Match 1

Date and Time: 15th October 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons in Almeria with ample help on offer for the pacers, who should get movement off the surface, keeping their batters on their toes. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, who will have to be wary of the dimensions of the ground. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, who will look to bat first upon winning the toss. 150 should par on this surface, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s GER vs JER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Richardson: Micheal Richardson has been a mainstay in the German batting unit, with the wicketkeeper known for his big knocks in the top order. He could be in for another such performance in today's game.

Batter

Jonty Jenner: Jonty Jenner is one of Jersey's best batters, with his ability against both pace and spin being fairly good. Jenner will be key in the middle overs for Jersey and is bound to be a good addition to your GER vs JER Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Craig Meschede: Craig Meschede has been brilliant for Germany in the handful of games that he has featured for the national team. His all-round skills bode well for Germany with his experience making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Dom Blampied: Dom Blampied is known for his ability to pick up wickets at times of need for Jersey. With conditions favoring his style of bowling, one can bank on Blampied to deliver a few points for their respective fantasy teams.

Top 3 best players to pick in GER vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Jonty Jenner (JER)

Sahir Naqash (GER)

Charles Perchard (JER)

Important stats for GER vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Ben Ward - 215 runs in 12 T20I innings, SR: 134.37

Craig Meschede - 179 runs and 6 wickets in 5 T20Is

Jonty Jenner - 365 runs in 17 T20I matches, SR:122.07

GER vs JER Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Richardson, A Rahimzei, H Carlyon, J Jenner, V Chikkannaiah, B Ward, C Meschede, V Ganesan, D Klien, D Blampied and E Miles

Captain: C Meschede. Vice-captain: B Ward

GER vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Richardson, A Rahimzei, H Carlyon, J Jenner, H Singh, B Ward, C Meschede, V Ganesan, D Klien, D Blampied and J Sumerauer

Captain: A Rahimzei. Vice-captain: B Ward

Edited by Samya Majumdar