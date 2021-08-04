GER vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - August 5th, 2021

Germany will host a T20 tri-series this week featuring Norway and France. The series kicks off with hosts Germany locking horns with Norway at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Each team will play against each other twice and the top two teams will face off in the final on August 8. All the matches of the series will be played in Krefeld.

It is a good opportunity for these teams to face each other and make their case for qualification at the highest level. It also provides a platform for players from each side to showcase their talent.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the opening clash between Germany and Norway.

#3 Raza Iqbal

Raza Iqbal is the skipper of the Norway side. Born in Pakistan, the left-handed all-rounder moved to Norway and has represented the country at the highest level. He has led Norway in five T20Is so far.

Opening the batting, Iqbal has scored 87 runs in five matches so far with a strike rate of just below 100. With his slow left-arm orthodox bowling, Iqbal has picked up five wickets in as many games. He averages 17 with the ball and will be eager to step up and lead his side to victory in the T20 tri-series.

#2 Craig Meschede

Craig Meschede is a regular member of the English County. He has played for Glamorgan and Somerset so far and is certainly a player to look out for. The right-handed opening batsman has featured for Germany in five T20Is so far, amassing 179 runs at an average of 44.75, which includes one half-century.

Meschede bowls right-arm fast-medium and is effective with the new ball. He has picked up six T20I wickets in five matches at an average of 19.16. Meschede can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

#1 Michael Richardson

Michael Richardson is the son of former South African wicket-keeper Dave Richardson. Like his father, Michael, too, decided to keep wickets for Germany. Having plenty of experience, he is a player to look out for in the T20 tri-series.

Michael has also represented Durham in English County. He debuted for Germany at the age of 32 and has played five T20Is so far. Michael Richardson has scored 115 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 57.50.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee