GER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st and 2nd T20

Germany will take on Norway in back-to-back T20Is at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld, Germany on Thursday.

Germany will be in action in the shortest format for the first time in over a year. Their last T20I assignment was against Spain in March 2020, with the series ending 1-1. Germany will start as favorites today. Norway, on the other hand, last played a T20I during their World Cup qualification campaign in 2019. They will want to perform well against the Germans.

GER vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Husnain Kabeer, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Harmanjot Singh, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Sahir Naqash, Harish Srinivasan, Venkatraman Ganesan, SVE Bharathi, Nooruddin Mujadady.

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal, Junaid Mehmood Husasain, Ehtsham Ul Haq, Faizan Mumtaz, Pritvhi Bhart, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Hashir Hussain, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Usman Arif I.

Match Details

GER vs NOR, 1st and 2nd T20Is

Date and Time: 5th August, 2021, 2:30 PM and 7:00PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld, Germany

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is yet to host a T20I. However, data from the ECS tournaments suggests that the pitch generally favors the bowlers. Batsmen will need to work hard and spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first innings score at the venue is 135 runs.

Today’s GER vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket - keeper

Husnain Kabeer is a pretty reliable wicket-keeper and is also a major force in Germany's lower-middle order.

Batsmen

Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei will be a player to keep an eye out for. When the German gets going with the bat, there’s little the opposition can do to stop him.

All-rounders

Ahmadullah Shinwari, who will lead the charge for Norway, can be considered as a captaincy choice for your GER vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Hashir Hussain is a wicket-taking bowler for Norway. He would want to make the most of the bowling-friendly conditions on offer today.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Ahamdullah Shinwari (NOR)

Prithvi Bhart (NOR)

Venkatraman Ganesan (GER)

Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei (GER)

Raza Iqbal (NOR)

Important stats for GER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Ahmadullah Shinwari: 1045 runs and 102 wickets

Prithvi Bhart: Three wickets

Venkatraman Ganesan: 36 runs and two wickets

Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei: 102 runs and seven wickets

Raza Iqbal: 87 runs and five wickets

GER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, A Rahimzei, H Singh, R Iqbal, E U Haq, P Bhart, A Shinwari, V Ganesan, H Hussain, S W Ahmed, S Naqash

Captain: A Shinwari. Vice-captain: P Bhart

GER vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Kabeer, J M Hussain, A Rahimzei, H Singh, R Iqbal, P Bhart, A Shinwari, V Ganesan, H Hussain, S W Ahmed, S Naqash

Captain: V Ganesan. Vice-captain: A Rahimzei

Edited by Samya Majumdar