GER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 6th T20I

Germany will take on Norway in the 6th match of the T20I tri-series at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld, Germany on Thursday. This will be the final league fixture of the tri-series that has France as its third participant.
Hosts Germany have been absolutely dominant. They have won three matches in a row and are already in the finals. The last time these two sides met, Germany won by five wickets.
Norway lost their first couple of matches but ended up winning their most recent encounter against France by three runs. They are currently second in the tri-series table.
GER vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today
GER XI
Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Talha Khan, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Azmat Ali, Harish Srinivasan (wk), Sahir Naqash, Sajid Liaqat
NOR XI
Raza Iqbal (c), Ehtsham ul Haq, Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna, Bilal Safdar, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Usman Arif, Faizan Mumtaz, Wahidullah Sahak, Vinay Ravi, Pritvhi Bhart
Match Details
GER vs NOR, T20 6
Date and Time: 8th August, 2021, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld, Germany
Pitch Report
Data from the ECS tournaments as well as the first five T20Is suggest that it is a bowling-friendly pitch. Batsmen will need to work hard and be extra careful in order to fetch runs. The average first innings score here is 135. The 150-run mark has been surpassed only once in the last five T20Is.
Today’s GER vs NOR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
KD Abeyrathna has done a solid job behind the stumps for Norway. He can also contribute with important runs down the order.
Batsmen
Raza Iqbal has not only consistently scored runs but has also picked up important wickets for his side.
V Chikkannaiah is currently the leading run-scorer of the series. He has scored 103 runs in three matches at an average of 51.5.
All-rounders
Sahir Naqash has picked up four wickets in three matches already. He has also chipped in with runs when required.
Bowlers
GR Ahmadi will lead the line for Germany once again in this contest. He has struck seven times with the ball in just three matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team
GR Ahmadi (GER) – 251 points
Raza Iqbal (NOR) – 208 points
S Liaqat (GER) – 184 points
S Naqash (GER) – 176 points
V Ravi (NOR) – 162 points
Important stats for GER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team
GR Ahmadi (GER) – 7 wickets
Raza Iqbal (NOR) – 32 runs and 5 wickets
S Liaqat (GER) – 6 wickets
S Naqash (GER) – 4 wickets
V Ravi (NOR) – 4 wickets
GER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: KD Abeyrathna, R Iqbal, V Chikkannaiah, H Singh, S Naqash, V Ganesan, M S Sahak, G R Ahmadi, S Liaqat, V Ravi, S W Ahmed
Captain: GR Ahmadi, Vice-Captain: R Iqbal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: KD Abeyrathna, H Srinivasan, R Iqbal, V Chikkannaiah, H Singh, S Naqash, V Ganesan, M S Sahak, G R Ahmadi, S Liaqat, V Ravi
Captain: V Ganesan, Vice-Captain: S Naqash