GER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 6th T20I

Germany will take on Norway in the 6th match of the T20I tri-series at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld, Germany on Thursday. This will be the final league fixture of the tri-series that has France as its third participant.

Hosts Germany have been absolutely dominant. They have won three matches in a row and are already in the finals. The last time these two sides met, Germany won by five wickets.

Norway lost their first couple of matches but ended up winning their most recent encounter against France by three runs. They are currently second in the tri-series table.

GER vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Talha Khan, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Azmat Ali, Harish Srinivasan (wk), Sahir Naqash, Sajid Liaqat

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal (c), Ehtsham ul Haq, Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna, Bilal Safdar, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Usman Arif, Faizan Mumtaz, Wahidullah Sahak, Vinay Ravi, Pritvhi Bhart

Match Details

GER vs NOR, T20 6

Date and Time: 8th August, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld, Germany

Pitch Report

Data from the ECS tournaments as well as the first five T20Is suggest that it is a bowling-friendly pitch. Batsmen will need to work hard and be extra careful in order to fetch runs. The average first innings score here is 135. The 150-run mark has been surpassed only once in the last five T20Is.

Today’s GER vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KD Abeyrathna has done a solid job behind the stumps for Norway. He can also contribute with important runs down the order.

Batsmen

Raza Iqbal has not only consistently scored runs but has also picked up important wickets for his side.

V Chikkannaiah is currently the leading run-scorer of the series. He has scored 103 runs in three matches at an average of 51.5.

All-rounders

Sahir Naqash has picked up four wickets in three matches already. He has also chipped in with runs when required.

Bowlers

GR Ahmadi will lead the line for Germany once again in this contest. He has struck seven times with the ball in just three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

GR Ahmadi (GER) – 251 points

Raza Iqbal (NOR) – 208 points

S Liaqat (GER) – 184 points

S Naqash (GER) – 176 points

V Ravi (NOR) – 162 points

Important stats for GER vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

GR Ahmadi (GER) – 7 wickets

Raza Iqbal (NOR) – 32 runs and 5 wickets

S Liaqat (GER) – 6 wickets

S Naqash (GER) – 4 wickets

V Ravi (NOR) – 4 wickets

GER vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KD Abeyrathna, R Iqbal, V Chikkannaiah, H Singh, S Naqash, V Ganesan, M S Sahak, G R Ahmadi, S Liaqat, V Ravi, S W Ahmed

Captain: GR Ahmadi, Vice-Captain: R Iqbal

GER vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KD Abeyrathna, H Srinivasan, R Iqbal, V Chikkannaiah, H Singh, S Naqash, V Ganesan, M S Sahak, G R Ahmadi, S Liaqat, V Ravi

Captain: V Ganesan, Vice-Captain: S Naqash

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava