GER vs PHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match qualifier

Germany (GER) will be up against the Philippines (PHI) to secure seventh place in the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Thursday, February 24, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Almerat.

Both teams have already been eliminated from contention, and will now face off with only pride to play for. They have failed to win all three games they have played so far, and would like to taste their first victory by winning this one.

GER vs PHI Probable Playing XIs

GER

Justin Broad, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Michael Richardson(w), Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan(c), Shoaib Azam Khan, Dieter Klein, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Muslim Yar, Ghulam Ahmadi.

PHI

Jonathan Hill(c), Henry Tyler, Machanda Biddappa(w), Jordan Alegre, Daniel Smith, Jean Miguel Podosky, Grant Russ, Muzammil Shahzad, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Huzaifa Mohammed, Richard Goodwin.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Philippines, T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2022.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Almerat.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Al Amerat is expected to be batting-friendly, with some early movement for pacers. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well. Batting first could be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Today's GER vs PHI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Richardson: He has scored 50 runs in his last four games at an average of 12.50. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Faisal Bin Mubashir: Mubashir has so far looked impressive, scoring 83 runs at an average of 20.75. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Dieter Klein: Klein is a terrific all-rounder in this format. He has scored 11 runs, and scalped five wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.43. He could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Muslim yar Ashraf: Ashraf is consistently doing well with the ball for his team. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 13.87 in his last four games.

Three best players to pick in GER vs PHI Dream11 prediction team

Dylan Blingnaut (GER): 92 points.

Henry Tyler (PHI): 104 points.

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah (GER): 101 points.

Key stats for GER vs PHI Dream11 prediction team

Justin Broad - 119 runs in four games; batting average: 29.75.

Daniel Smith - 62 runs and two wickets in four games; batting average: 15.5.

Fayaz Khan - 74 runs in four games; batting average: 34.00.

GER vs PHI Dream11 Prediction

GER vs PHI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Richardson, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Faisal Mubashir, Jordan Alegre, Dieter Klein, Daniel Smith, Henry Tyler, Justin Broad, Huzaifa Mohammed, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Gurbhupinder Chohan.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Justin Broad.

GER vs PHI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Richardson, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Faisal Mubashir, Jordan Alegre, Dieter Klein, Daniel Smith, Dylan Blingnaut, Justin Broad, Huzaifa Mohammed, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Gurbhupinder Chohan.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Daniel Smith.

Edited by Bhargav