GER vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 2

Germany will take on Sweden in the second match of the ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld on Thursday.

Germany are the defending champions of this competition and will begin their title defence against Austria. They had defeated Norway by six wickets in the final last year to lift the trophy.

Germany had also won three out of their four league matches last season and topped the points table. This will be Germany's second match of the day as they begin their campaign with a fixture against Austria before this.

Sweden are a new team introduced to the Tri-Series in 2022. They have a strong squad on paper and will be expected to provide stiff competition to the defending champions.

GER vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

GER XI

Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Talha Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan

SWE XI

Wynand Boshoff, Ismaeel Zia, Azam Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Umar Nawaz, Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh, Naser Baluch, Faseeh Choudhary, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand

Match Details

GER vs BAW, ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced in nature and assist both batters and bowlers equally. There isn't much for the pacers but spinners are expected to prove decisive in the middle overs.

The side winning the toss will ideally look to bat first.

Today's GER vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Boshoff is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He will be looking to contribute actively in the middle order.

Batters

T Khan is a top choice with the bat. He has been in good form and has a fearless approach where he likes to take on the bowlers early on. He has scored 235 runs in 16 matches.

A Stanikzai has plenty of experience and is expected to be crucial for his side. He has scored 336 runs and has also taken two wickets in 19 matches.

A Khalil is a player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 938 runs in 57 T10 games at a strike rate of over 170. He has also picked up 55 wickets.

All-rounders

U Nawaz is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He has played 16 T10 matches and has scored 518 runs at an average of close to 40 while having a strike rate close to 220.

He has also scalped 12 wickets and will be a great captaincy pick for your GER vs SWE Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

B Ayubi is expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He has plenty of experience and will be hoping to make it count.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

T Khan (GER)

A Khalil (SWE)

U Nawaz (SWE)

H Mahmood (SWE)

A Stanikzai (GER)

Important stats for GER vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

T Khan: 235 runs in 16 matches

A Khalil: 938 runs and 55 wickets in 57 matches

U Nawaz: 518 runs and 12 wickets in 16 matches

H Mahmood: 365 runs and 29 wickets in 23 matches

A Stanikzai: 336 runs and 2 wickets in 19 matches

GER vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today

GER vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Boshoff, A Stanikzai, A Khalil, H Mahmood, T Khan, U Nawaz, V Ganesan, V Bharathi, B Ayubi, R Chinnasamy, S Liaqat

Captain: U Nawaz, Vice-Captain: H Mahmood

GER vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Boshoff, N Patel, A Stanikzai, A Khalil, H Mahmood, T Khan, U Nawaz, V Bharathi, B Ayubi, R Chinnasamy, S Liaqat

Captain: A Khalil, Vice-Captain: A Stanikzai.

