GER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will see Spain Women (ESP-W) square off against Germany Women (GER-W) at the Simar Cricket Ground in Rome on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ESP-W vs GER-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Spain recently played a T20I series against Croatia, and won all the matches. Germany, on the other hand, recently played a T20I series with Greece, and also won all the matches of the series.

ESP-W vs GER-W Match Details

The third T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 2 will be played on May 25 at the Simar Cricket Ground in Rome. The game is set to start at 6.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ESP-W vs GER-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: May 25, 2025, 6.30pm IST

Venue: Simar Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The pitch at Simar Cricket Ground in Rome is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to score some runs. Both teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.

ESP-W vs GER-W Form Guide

ESP-W - Will be playing their first match

GER-W - Will be playing their first match

ESP-W vs GER-W Probable Playing XI

ESP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Amy Brown-Carrera, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Elspeth Fowler, Muskan Naseeb, Alexis Hartley, Marisol Carrera Vivar, Memoona Riaz Qureshi, Uswa Syed, Amelia Jones, Mardiya Mohammed, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo.

GER-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Anne Bierwisch, Janet Ronalds, Nicole Kingsley, Shravya Kolcharam, Christina Tina Gough, Rameesha Shahid, Wilhelmina Garcia, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Sharanya Sadarangani, Ameya Kanukuntla, Ashwini Balaji.

ESP-W vs GER-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Vijayaraghavan

K Vijayaraghavan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. A Jones is another good wicket-keeper pick.

Batters

A Davidson Soler

A Davidson Soler and A Brown are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Davidson will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. E Fowler is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

T Gough

T Gough and A Hartley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their respective teams in today's match. A Hartley is undoubtedly one of the top choices for today's match. J Ronalds is another good all-rounder for the game.

Bowlers

N Hillman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kohli and N Hillman. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. N Hillman will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. M Beresford is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

ESP-W vs GER-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hartley

A Hartley was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her a top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

T Gough

T Gough is one of the most crucial picks from the Germany women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for ESP-W vs GER-W, 3rd T20I match

T Gough

A Hartley

N Hillman

A Davidson Soler

J Ronalds

Spain Women vs Germany Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to favor bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Spain Women vs Germany Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Vijayaraghavan

Batters: A Davidson, A Brown

All-rounders: T Gough, J Ronalds, U Syed, A Hartley, W Garcia

Bowlers: N Hillman, A Kohli, M Beresford

Spain Women vs Germany Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Vijayaraghavan

Batters: A Davidson, A Brown

All-rounders: T Gough, J Ronalds, U Syed, A Hartley, W Garcia, R Shahid

Bowlers: N Hillman, A Kohli

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

