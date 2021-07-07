GER-W vs FRA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Germany vs France Women’s T20I series - July 8, 2021

Germany Women and France Women will lock horns in the first T20I of a five-match series at the National Performance Center in Krefeld on Thursday.

The German women made their T20I debut in June 2019, and since then have played 13 players in this format. They were successful in nine matches and lost just four. Captain Anuradha Doddaballapur holds the team’s best bowling figures of 5/1, which she registered against Austria in August 2020.

Meanwhile, France Women have lost just one of their six T20I matches they have played since their debut in the format in June 2019. Captain Emmanuelle Brelivet picked the team’s best figures of 5/14 against Australia in August 2019.

France have been exceptional in this format and will be eager to continue that against Germany Women.

Squads to choose from:

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Anna Healey, Bianca Maes Loch, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Cassandre Scholz, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Peris Wadenpohl.

France Women

Emmanuelle Brelivet, Sabine Baron, Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet, Emma Chance, Emmanuelle Chauveau, Isabelle Costaz-Puyou, Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Louise Lestavel, Sabine Lieury, Magali Marchello, Poppy McGeown, Sophie Pecaud, Beatrice Pierre, Marie Violleau, Irma Vrignaud

Probable Playing XIs

Germany Women

Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Suzanne McAnanama Brereton, Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Christina Gough, Annie Bierwisch, Milena Beresford, Anna Healey, Sharanya Sadarangani (wk), Emma Bargna.

France Women

Tara Britton, Irma Vrignaud (wk), Sabine Lieury, Maelle Cargouet, Thea Graham, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Emmanuelle Chauveau, Jennifer King, Cindy Breteche, Poppy McGeown, Sabin Baron.

Match Details

Match: Germany Women vs France Women, 1st T20I

Date and Time (IST): 8th July, 2:30 PM

Venue: National Performance Center, Krefeld.

Pitch Report

The National Performance Center is known to be a competitive wicket, with both batters and bowlers getting equal assistance.

130-150 should be a par score on this wicket, with spinners getting more purchase as the game progresses. The captain winning the toss should love to bat first.

Germany Women vs France Women T20I series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GER-W vs FRA-W)

GER-W vs FRA-W Dream11 Team - 2011 T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Sabin Baron, Tara Britton, Jennifer King, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Poppy McGeown, Milena Beresford, Annie Bierwisch, Emma Bargna.

Captain: Emmanuelle Brelivet. Vice-captain: Anuradha Doddaballapur.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irma Vrignaud, Janet Ronalds, Sabin Baron, Tara Britton, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Poppy McGeown, Milena Beresford, Annie Bierwisch, Thea Graham.

Captain: Janet Ronalds. Vice-captain: Poppy McGeown.

Edited by Bhargav