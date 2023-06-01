Germany Women vs Italy Women - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women’s World T20 Europe Division 2 Qualifier 2023

Germany Women will take on Italy Women in match number nine of the ICC Women’s World T20 Europe Division 2 Qualifier 2023 at the Grainville, St Saviour, Jersey on Thursday.

Both teams are in good form in this tournament.

Both teams are in good form in this tournament. Germany Women have played two matches and they have won both. Both their wins were by huge margins as they hunted down scores of 122 (with eight balls to spare) and 58 (with 78 balls to spare) against Jersey Women and Turkey Women respectively.

On the other hand, Italy Women lost their first encounter as they were bowled out for 42 against Jersey Women. However, they bounced back to win two games in a row. They chased down 105 against France Women before successfully defending 134 against Sweden Women.

GER-W vs ITA-W, Match Details

The ninth match of the ICC Women’s World T20 Europe Division 2 Qualifier 2023 between Germany Women and Italy Women will be played on June 1, 2023, at Grainville, St Saviour, Jersey. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GER-W vs ITA-W

Date & Time: June 1, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Grainville, St Saviour, Jersey

Pitch Report

It has been a low-scoring tournament so far at the Grainville, St Saviour in Jersey. 121 is the highest score batting first by any team at this venue and all three games have been won by the teams chasing. Another low-scoring game could be on the cards.

GER-W vs ITA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Germany Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Germany Women Probable Playing XI: Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Milena Beresford, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Asmita Kohli, Sharmaine Mannan, Shravya Kolcharam, Rameesha Shahid

Italy Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Italy Women Probable Playing XI: Sharon Withanage, Anne Warnakulasuriya, Regina Khan, Chathurika Mahamalage, Emilia Bartram (wk), Kumudu Peddrick (c), Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Sadalee Malwatta, Nimesha Asuramanage, Dishani Samarawickrama, Kirandeep Kaur

Today’s GER-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Karthika Vijayaraghavan (2 matches, 1 catch)

Karthika Vijayaraghavan is yet to bat but she has been keeping well. She has one catch to her name so far.

Top Batter Pick

Anuradha Doddaballapur (2 matches, 38 runs, 5 wickets)

Anuradha Doddaballapur has batted just once and she made an unbeaten 38 off 31 balls (three fours and a six). The Germany Women’s captain has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 2.50 with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Emilia Bartram (3 matches, 50 runs, 1 wicket)

Emilia Bartram has been in good touch with the bat. The Italy Women’s skipper has accumulated 60 runs at a strike rate of 107.14. She has taken one scalp with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Emma Bargna (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Emma Bargna is in top form with the ball. The 18-year-old off-spinner has returned with three wickets in two games and she has an economy rate of 2.62.

GER-W vs ITA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Christina Gough (2 matches, 90 runs, 1 wicket)

Christina Gough can be very effective with both bat and ball. The Germany Women’s seam-bowling all-rounder has got 90 runs in two innings without being dismissed. She has a strike rate of 97.82. With the ball, she has taken one wicket.

Chathurika Mahamalage (3 matches, 87 runs, 3 wickets)

Chathurika Mahamalage has made good all-round contributions. The Italy Women’s all-rounder has made 87 runs and she has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.83 in this tournament.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GER-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Anuradha Doddaballapur 38 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Christina Gough 90 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Chathurika Mahamalage 87 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Emilia Bartram 60 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Emma Bargna 3 wickets in 2 matches

GER-W vs ITA-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emilia Bartram, Christina Gough, Chathurika Mahamalage, Kumudu Peddrick, and Asmita Kohli will be the ones to watch out for.

GER-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Germany Women vs Italy Women - ICC Women’s World T20 Europe Division 2 Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Karthika Vijayaraghavan

Batters: Anuradha Doddaballapur, Sharmaine Mannan

All-rounders: Regina Khan, Emilia Bartram, Christina Gough, Chathurika Mahamalage, Kumudu Peddrick, Asmita Kohli

Bowlers: Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Emma Bargna

GER-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Germany Women vs Italy Women - ICC Women’s World T20 Europe Division 2 Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Karthika Vijayaraghavan

Batters: Anuradha Doddaballapur

All-rounders: Emilia Bartram, Christina Gough, Chathurika Mahamalage, Kumudu Peddrick, Asmita Kohli, Anne Bierwisch

Bowlers: Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Emma Bargna, Nimesha Asuramanage

