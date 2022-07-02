GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia Women tour of Germany, Match 1

Germany Women host Namibia Women (GER-W vs NAM-W) in the first of the three-match T20I series on Saturday at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Germany Women have struggled in the recent past. They have lost seven consecutive matches in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament 2022 and finished at the bottom of the table. The hosts will be eyeing a fresh start as they host Namibia Women.

Meanwhile, Namibia Women suffered a 3-2 series defeat against Netherlands Women coming into this tour. They won their first two matches but went on to lose the next three games to concede the series.

Both teams will look to take an early lead in this series.

GER-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XIs

Germany Women

Janet Ronalds, Christina Gough (C), Wilhelmina Garcia, Sharanya Sadarangani, Stephani Frohnmayer, Asmita Kohli, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Antonia Meyenborg, McAnanama Brereton, Peris Wadenpohi, Sharmaine Mannan

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann, Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Jurriene Diergaardt, Merczerly Gorases, Irene van Zyl (C), Sylvia Shihepo, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela

Match Details

GER-W vs NAM-W, Namibia Women's Tour of Germany, Match 1

Date & Time: July 2, 2022; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue tends to assist the batters more. However, the bowlers will also have something off the surface to work with. Any score of around 150 should be a strong total on this wicket.

Today’s GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmeen Khan top-scored for Namibia Women in their recent series against Netherlands Women. She scored 108 runs with a top score of 69. Yasmeen is capable with the bat and is a safe pick behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Janet Ronalds from Germany Women is a handy batter. She can make some vital contributions with the bat and the hosts will expect her to come good with the willow in this opening match.

All-rounder

Christina Gough is a valuable all-rounder from Germany Women. She was their leading run-scorer in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 with 174 runs from eight matches. Gough also picked up five wickets and her all-round skills make her a must-pick for this contest.

Bowler

Suzanne McAnanama has been in decent form with the ball. She picked up eight wickets in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 for Germany Women. McAnanama is expected to be amongst the wickets in this clash as well.

Five best players to pick in GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)

Janet Ronalds (GER-W)

Christina Gough (GER-W)

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W)

Suzanne McAnanama (GER-W)

Key stats for GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Yasmeen Khan: 730 runs

Christina Gough: 723 runs and 21 wickets

Sune Wittmann: 518 runs and 31 wickets

Suzanne McAnanama: 15 wickets

GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Namibia T20I Tri-Series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmeen Khan, Irene Van Zyl, Janet Ronalds, Jurriene Diergaardt, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Christina Gough, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Suzanne McAnanama, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile

Captain: Christina Gough Vice-captain: Sune Wittmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Yasmeen Khan, Janet Ronalds, Jurriene Diegaardt, Stephanie Fronhmayer, Christina Gough, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Suzanne McAnanama, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile

Captain: Sune Wittmann Vice-captain: Christina Gough

