GER vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Match 8

Germany (GER) will take on the Czech Republic (CZR) in a Group C European Cricket Championship fixture at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Germany started their European Cricket Championship campaign with a thrilling last-ball win over Italy. However, they comprehensively lost to England XI in the next game. Czech Republic, on the other hand, have won their first two European Cricket Championship matches, beating Finland and Italy in successive games.

GER vs CZR Probable Playing 11 today

Germany: Shoaib Azam, Nasrullah Zadran, Rohit Singh (c), Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Satyajit Sengupta

Match Details

GER vs CZR, European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 8

Date & Time: September 28th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Cartama Oval has been a good one to bat on, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. More of the same can be expected from today's European Cricket Championship game.

Today’s GER vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Husnain Kabeer – The Germany stumper is quite safe behind the stumps and can chip in well with the bat too.

Batsmen

Sudesh Wickramasekara – Wickramasekara has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has smashed 98 runs while striking at 181.48 and taken four wickets.

Nasrullah Zadran – Zadran has a strike rate of 183.33 in this tournament, having managed a couple of good starts.

All-rounders

Arun Ashokan – Ashokan has accumulated 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.55 in the European Cricket Championship.

Sabawoon Davizi – The seam-bowling all-rounder has mustered 39 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 while also claiming three wickets.

Bowlers

Satyajit Sengupta – The 32-year-old pacer has picked up four wickets in two European Cricket Championship games.

Fayaz Nasseri – Nasseri has been in top form with the ball, having picked up six wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR): 161 points

Fayaz Nasseri (GER): 232 points

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR): 161 points

Satyajit Sengupta (CZR): 152 points

Rohit Singh (GER): 239 points

Important stats for GER vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 98 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 181.48 & ER – 4.75

Satyajit Sengupta: 4 wickets; & ER – 8.75

Sabawoon Davizi: 39 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 144.44 & ER – 10.75

Fayaz Nasseri: 6 wickets; ER – 7.75

Rohit Singh: 59 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 203.44 & ER– 14.00

GER vs CZR Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Germany vs Czech Republic - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Husnain Kabeer, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Nasrullah Zadran, Rohit Singh, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Fayaz Nasseri

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Dream11 Team for Germany vs Czech Republic - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Yasub, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Shoaib Azam, Aakash Parmar, Rohit Singh, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Fayaz Nasseri

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Fayaz Nasseri

