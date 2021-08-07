GER vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

Germany will take on France in the fourth T20I of the tri-nation series at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Saturday.

Germany are sitting pretty at the top of the points table, having won their first two games against Norway and France. France, on the other hand, started off with a win over Norway before going down against Germany.

GER vs FRA Probable Playing 11 Today

Germany: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Harmanjot Singh, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Sahir Naqash, Harish Srinivasan (wk), Nooruddin Mujadady, Ghulam Ahmadi, Sajid Liaqat

France: Usman Shahid (c), Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Virk Ali, Usman Khan, Mustafa Omer, Noman Amjad, Hevit Jackson (wk), Jubaid Ahamed, Mobashar Ashraf, Rahmatullah Mangal, Dawood Ahmadzai

Match Details

GER vs FRA, Match 4

Date and Time: August 7th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld is not a great one to bat on. The bowlers have dominated the proceedings, with 76, 112/7 and 94/9 (in 18 overs) being the first-innings scores at the venue in the tri-series so far. Moreover, all three games were won by the chasing teams.

Today’s GER vs FRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Hevit Jackson – The France wicket-keeper batsman hasn't scored a lot of runs but has been excellent behind the stumps. He has taken three catches and affected one stumping in the series so far.

Batsmen

Harmanjot Singh – Besides being the series' highest run-scorer, Singh also boasts the best strike rate (152.94).

Suventhiran Santhirakumaran – The 28-year-old right-hander is leading France's run-scoring charts in the tri-series so far. He has scored 55 runs in two games.

All-rounders

Venkatraman Ganesan – The Germany captain has chipped in with 17 runs while also taking two wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

Usman Shahid – The France skipper has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 29 runs and picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

Ghulam Ahmadi – Ahmadi is the highest wicket-taker in the tri-series, taking five scalps at an economy of 2.87.

Rahmatullah Mangal – The 18-year-old French pacer has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.66.

Top 5 best players to pick in GER vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Ahmadi (GER): 191 points

Usman Shahid (FRA): 165 points

Venkatraman Ganesan (GER): 146 points

Sahir Naqash (GER): 137 points

Rahmatullah Mangal (FRA): 107 points

Important stats for GER vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Ahmadi: 5 wickets; ER – 2.87

Venkatraman Ganesan: 17 runs & two wickets; ER – 3.75

Usman Shahid: 29 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 96.66 & ER – 7.31

Rahmatullah Mangal: 3 wickets; ER – 5.66

GER vs FRA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team 1 for Germany vs France - Germany T20 Tri-Series 2021 - Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hevit Jackson, Harmanjot Singh, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sahir Naqash, Usman Shahid, Sajid Liaqat, Ghulam Ahmadi, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rahmatullah Mangal

Captain: Venkatraman Ganesan. Vice-captain: Usman Shahid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harish Srinivasan, Harmanjot Singh, Jubaid Ahamed, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sahir Naqash, Dylan Blignaut, Usman Shahid, Ghulam Ahmadi, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rahmatullah Mangal

Captain: Sahir Naqash. Vice-captain: Ghulam Ahmadi

Edited by Samya Majumdar