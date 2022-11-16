GFL vs EXP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 20

G Force Lions (GFL) will lock horns with The Expendables (EXP) in match 20 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at GFL vs EXP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The Expendables have won only one of their last seven matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. G Force Lions, on the other hand, have won two of their seven games.

The Expendables will give it their all to win the match, but G Force Lions are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GFL vs EXP Match Details

The 20th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 16 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GFL vs EXP, Match 20

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Vision Cricket Center in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match on this pitch was between the Expendables and Z Games Strikers, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

GFL vs EXP Form Guide

GFL - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

EXP - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

GFL vs EXP Probable Playing XI

GFL Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Asjar Ashfaq, Atta Ur Rehman, Muhammad Saqib (wk), Vineeth Nair, Nibin Madhavan, Casper Olivier, Ishaan Khan, Mitchell Van Wyk, Earl Kivedo, Clive Alfonso (c), and Aaditiya Bhatia.

EXP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Adel Farooq (c), Zeeshan Durrani, Osaid Shaiq, Danysh Hyder, Fawad Ghafoor (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Furqan Shafique, Saquib Husain, Muhammad Ayaz, Fahad Alhashmi, and Shane Faridi.

GFL vs EXP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Shettigar

P Shettigar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Kuhnimarakkar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

F Ghafoor

F Ghafoor and C Alfonso are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Kumar has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Z Durrani

Z Durrani and H Ali Butt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Farooq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Ur Rehman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Alhashmi and A Ur Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rashid is another good pick for today's match.

GFL vs EXP match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Durrani

Z Durrani will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

F Alhashmi

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make F Alhashmi the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for GFL vs EXP, Match 20

F Alhashmi

Z Durrani

H Ali Butt

F Ghafoor

M Rashid

G Force Lions vs The Expendables Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

G Force Lions vs The Expendables Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

G Force Lions vs The Expendables Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Kunhimarakkar, P Shettigar

Batters: F Ghafoor, C Alfonso, V Kumar

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Farooq, H Ali Butt

Bowlers: A Ur Rehman, F Alhashmi, M Rashid

G Force Lions vs The Expendables Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

G Force Lions vs The Expendables Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Shettigar

Batters: F Ghafoor, C Alfonso, V Kumar

All-rounders: Z Durrani, A Farooq, H Ali Butt, A Ashfaq

Bowlers: A Ur Rehman, F Alhashmi, M Rashid

