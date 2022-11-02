GFL vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 6

G Force Lions (GFL) will lock horns with Rasasi (RAS) in the sixth match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Thursday, November 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GFL vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

G Force Lions will be disappointed with their performance in the first match against Z Games Strikers, losing the game by eight wickets. They are currently fourth in the points table. Rasasi, on the other hand, managed to win their first match against The Expendables by 17 runs. They are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table.

GFL vs RAS Match Details

The sixth match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 3 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12:15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GFL vs RAS, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 6

Date and Time: 3rd November, 2022, 12:15 am IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

GFL vs RAS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vision Cricket Center is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue is 97 runs.

Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 97

Average second-innings score: 65

GFL vs RAS Form Guide (Last match)

G Force Lions: L

Rasasi: W

GFL vs RAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

GFL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

GFL Probable Playing 11

Clive Alfonso (C), Haider Ali Butt, Shabeer Kunhimarakkar (WK), Asjar Ashfaq, Atta Ur Rehman, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Rashid, Vineeth Nair, Casper Olivier, Ishaan Khan, Romello Ceasario Ariff.

RAS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

RAS Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Rashid (C), Ankur Sangwan, Adnan Khan (WK), Faizan Sheikh, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Muhammad Hassan, Abdul Malik, Syed Maqsood Hussain, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq.

GFL vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Adnan Khan (1 match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 193.75)

Adnan was in great touch with the bat in the last match, scoring 31 runs at a strike rate of close to 194. He is a quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming fixture on Thursday.

Top Batter pick

Syed Maqsood Hussain (1 match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 220.00)

Syed Maqsood scored 33 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 220 in the last match against The Expendables.

Top All-rounder pick

Haider Ali Butt (1 match, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 83.33)

Although Haider failed to perform in the last match, scoring only 10 runs at a strike rate of 83.33. He is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side in the ongoing season.

Top Bowler pick

Ankur Sangwan (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Ankur Sangwan bowled pretty well in the last match against The Expendables, taking one wicket and giving away just 15 runs in his quota of two overs. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

GFL vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Malik

Abdul is a genuine all-rounder who could do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match.

Ishaan Khan

Ishaan Khan was the leading run-scorer for the G Force Lions in the last match, scoring 18 runs at a strike rate of 128.57. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GFL vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Syed Maqsood Hussain 33 runs in 1 match Adnan Khan 31 runs in 1 match Clive Alfonso 9 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Rahman Gull 3 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Ishaan Khan 18 runs in 1 match

GFL vs RAS match expert tips

Clive Alfonso

Alfonso scored nine runs at a strike rate of 128.57 and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 8.00 in the last match. He is a quality all-rounder who can be a good budget pick for your GFL vs RAS fantasy team.

GFL vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

GFL vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adnan Khan

Batters: Faizan Sheikh, Syed Maqsood Hussain, Ishaan Khan (vc), Clive Alfonso

All-rounders: Rahman Gull, Abdul Malik (c), Haider Ali Butt

Bowlers: Faisal Amin, Ankur Sangwan, Atta Ur Rehman

GFL vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

GFL vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adnan Khan (c)

Batters: Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Syed Maqsood Hussain, Ishaan Khan (vc)

All-rounders: Muhammad Hassan, Abdul Malik, Haider Ali Butt, Asjar Ashfaq

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Atta Ur Rehman

