GFL vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 11

G Force Lions (GFL) will be up against Z Games Strikers (EXP) in the 11th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Friday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's every day you need to know about the GFL vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

G Force Lions finally registered their first win of the tournament when they defeated The Expendables by five wickets recently. They had lost all three of their previous games prior to that and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Z Games Strikers, meanwhile, are atop the standings. They have won three of their four matches and have six points to their name. They also defeated the G Force Lions by eight wickets when the two sides faced each other last month.

GFL vs ZGS Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 11 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GFL vs ZGS, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 11

Date and Time: 11th November 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GFL vs ZGS Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center has been a batting paradise. High scores have been quite common, with shorter boundaries having also helped batters to free their arms consistently.

Last 5 matches (Dubai D10 Division 2)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 111.2

Average second-innings score: 72.4

GFL vs ZGS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

G Force Lions: W-L-L-L

Z Games Strikers: W-W-L-W

GFL vs ZGS probable playing 11s for today’s match

G Force Lions injury/team news

No major injury updates.

G Force Lions Probable Playing 11

Haider Ali Butt, Asjar Ashfaq, Atta-ur-Rehman, Irfan Ali-II, Muhammad Rashid, Vineeth Nair-I, Shabeer Kunhimarakkar (wk), Casper Olivier, Ishaan Khan, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Clive Alfonso (c)

Z Games Strikers injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing 11

Shahrukh Amin (c), Furqan Khalil (wk), Abdullah Saleem, Muhammad Aizaz, Raunak Vaswani, Faisal Altaf, Akshay Rathore, Nadir Hussain, Glenn Fernandes, Ali Iqbal, Muhammad Ismail.

GFL vs ZGS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

F Khalil (4 matches, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 171.43)

F Khalil is the second-highest run-scorer for his side with 48 runs in four games at an encouraging strike rate of 171.43. He has also taken one wicket.

Top Batter pick

S Amin (4 matches, 106 runs, Average: 53.00)

S Amin is the leading run-scorer for Z Games Strikers. He has collected 106 runs in four matches at an average of 53.00 and a wonderful strike rate of 165.63.

Top All-rounder pick

M Ismail (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 8.00)

M Ismail has done a decent job with the ball, having scalped five wickets at a wonderful bowling average of 8.00

Top Bowler pick

A Ur Rehman (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 19.00)

A Ur Rehman has grabbed four wickets in four games at an average of 19.00.

GFL vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

N Hussain

N Hussain has scored just 19 runs but has been brilliant with the ball. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your GFL vs ZGS Dream11 fantasy team.

G Fernandes

G Fernandes is the highest wicket-taker for the Z Games Strikers with six wickets at an average of 10.83.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GFL vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points G Fernandes 6 wickets 227 points N Hussain 19 runs and 4 wickets 220 points M Ismail 5 wickets 199 points A Ur Rehman 4 wickets 188 points S Amin 106 runs 176 points

GFL vs ZGS match expert tips

G Fernandes has been in magnificent bowling form and could prove to be the X factor in your GFL vs ZGS Dream11 fantasy team.

GFL vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

GFL vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: F Khalil

Batters: S Amin, V Kumar, L Singh

All-rounders: N Hussain (c), M Ismail, H Ali Butt, A Rathore

Bowlers: G Fernandes (vc), A Ur Rehman, M Rashid

GFL vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

GFL vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: F Khalil

Batters: S Amin, V Kumar, L Singh

All-rounders: N Hussain, M Ismail (c), M Van Wyk

Bowlers: G Fernandes, A Ur Rehman (vc), M Rashid, E Kivedo

