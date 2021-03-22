GG vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bihar T20 Match - Mar 23rd, 2021

In the 8th match of the Bihar Cricket League T20, Gaya Gladiators will take on Angika Avengers at Urja Stadium, Patna, on Tuesday.

Gaya Gladiators have lost both the encounters they have played and are currently the wooden spoon holders. In their previous encounter against Darbhanga Diamonds, GG batted first and posted 157/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Rajesh Singh’s 45-run knock. However, it took DD just 15.5 overs to chase down the total.

Angika Avengers, on the other hand, are currently in top spot with two wins in two games they have played so far. The Avengers scored 127/8 in 20 overs against DD in their previous match, where the latter were bowled out for just 69 runs, giving the Avengers a 58-run win.

The Avengers would love to consolidate their top spot. GG, however, might spring a surprise as they aim for a better spot on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Angika Avengers

Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Viveek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Viveek Singh.

Gaya Gladiators

Vikash Yadav (WK), Pranav Singh (WK), Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Saqib Hussain, Shashank Upadhyay, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh (C), Mritunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Suraj Rathore, Apura Anand, Vikas Patel, Sidhnat Vijay, Aditya Pandey, Rajesh Singh, Deelip Kumar and Piyush Kumar Singh.

Probable Playing XIs

Angika Avengers

Ashutosh Aman(c), Ashwini Kumar(wk), Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Keshav Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Sufian Alam

Gaya Gladiators

Sachin Kumar(c), Apurva Anand, Harish Kumar, Piyush Singh, Rajesh Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Saqib Hussain, Sidhant Vijay, Suraj Rathod, Vikas Patel, Vikash Yadav(wk)

Match Details

Match: Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers, Match 8

Date: March 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

Pitch Report

Chasing teams have won five out of six games so far in the competition. First innings par scores of 150-160 can be expected, with batters making merry in the middle overs.

The pacers will dominate the proceedings in the first few overs while the spinners will bag some big wickets in the middle overs, if they maintain good lines and lengths.

Bihar T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for GG vs AA

GG vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ashwini Kumar, Piyush Kumar Singh, Rajesh Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin Kr Singh, Ashutosh Aman, Harish Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Vikas Patel

Captain: Sachin Kr Singh Vice-captain: Ashutosh Aman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Yadav, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Piyush Kumar Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kr Singh, Ashutosh Aman, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Vikas Patel, Gaurav Kumar Gaya

Captain: Piyush Kumar Singh Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ashraf