GG vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 has Ginger Generals (GG) taking on the Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

The Bay Leaf Blasters have been the team to beat in the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 with only one loss in five outings. With the likes of Devon Smith and Kavem Hodge firing on all cylinders, the Blasters will start as the clear favorites. Ginger Generals, meanwhile, have impressed in patches, even beating the Nutmeg Warriors earlier in the competition. However, they did end up on the losing side against the Blasters in the reverse fixture and will be keen to exact revenge today. With valuable points also up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Grenada.

GG vs BLB Probable Playing 11 Today

BLB XI

Devon Smith (c), Amikel Dubissette, Kayden Felix, Kavem Hodge, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Jerlani Robinson, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk) and St Nickozi Hillaire

GG XI

Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), McDonald Daniel, George Keone, Sam Charles (wk), Larry Edwards, Kimo Peters, Lindon Mason, Charles Reynold and Redhead Nicklaus

Match Details

GG vs BLB, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 11th April 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a good batting track is expected at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The batters will look to attack the square boundaries, but will need to be wary of movement off the surface. The spinners will be key in the middle overs, with the ball holding up a bit. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront, with 100 being the bare minimum in this format.

Today’s GG vs BLB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith: Although Denis Smith has blown hot and cold for the Bay Leaf Blasters, he has shown glimpses of his explosive batting ability. Smith is an experienced campaigner with some T10 experience under his belt. With Smith batting in the middle order, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Kimani Melius: Kimani Melius is one of the more talented players on the West Indies circuit and even has a few CPL caps to his name. However, he is due for a big one in this tournament and with the conditions likely to help him, Melius is a must-have in your GG vs BLB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kavem Hodge: Kavem Hodge has been in fine form, scoring handy runs in the top order. In addition to his batting exploits, Hodge has a knack for picking up key wickets in the middle overs, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Richard Rogers: Richard Rogers has been brilliant with the ball and is among the leading wicket-takers in the competition. Rogers has used his variations to good effect and with the pitch also offering ample help for the bowlers, he should be a good addition to your GG vs BLB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GG vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Charles Reynold (GG)

Richard Rogers (GG)

Kavem Hodge (BLB)

Important stats for GG vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Kavem Hodge - 107 runs in 3 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 35.66

Kimani Melius - 68 runs in 3 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 22.66

Richard Rogers - 7 wickets in 4 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 8.83

GG vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

GG vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Smith, D Smith, K Melius, R Cato, K Hodge, M Donald Daniel, J Jeremiah, S Lewis, R Rogers, E Larry and R Nicklaus.

Captain: K Hodge. Vice-captain: K Melius.

GG vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Smith, D Smith, K Melius, R Cato, K Hodge, A Dubissette, C Reynold, N Pascal, R Rogers, E Larry and R Nicklaus

Captain: D Smith. Vice-captain: K Melius.

