GG vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 13

Ginger Generals will take on Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) in the 13th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

Bay Leaf Blasters defeated Saffron Strikers by five wickets in their previous match to record their second consecutive victory and move to the top of the points table. When they face the Ginger Generals, they will aim for a hat-trick of victories.

Ginger Generals' two-match winning streak was ended by Saffron Strikers in an eight-wicket defeat, and they will now look to make a comeback. They are currently ranked third in the points table.

GG vs BLB Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Roland Cato (c), Charles Reynold, Samuel Charles (wk), Larry Edwards, George Keone, Joha Jeremiah, Lindon Mason, McDonald Daniel, Kimani Melius, Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus

BLB XI

Devon Smith (c), Amikel Dubissette, Kayden Felix, Kavem Hodge, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Jerlani Robinson, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire

Match Details

GG vs BLB, Match 13, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 11 April, 12:00 AM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

St. George's Stadium has proven to be an excellent batting surface. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 94 runs. This trend is expected to continue in this match.

Today’s GG vs BLB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith: Dennis' batting performance has been abysmal thus far, with only 25 runs in four games. The team will expect him to play well, and he will try to capitalize on this opportunity.

Batters

Devon Smith: Smith has scored 103 runs at an average of 34.33 in four matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Kavem Hodge: Hodge is a talented all-rounder, but he had a rare failure in his previous game and would like to make amends for his failure in this match. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Isle T10 this season, with 107 runs in four games.

Bowlers

Richard Rogers - Rogers has been in excellent form, picking up six wickets at an average of 8.83 in four games. He is two wickets away from becoming the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

Top 3 best players to pick in GG vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Johann Jeremiah (GG): 123 points

Charles Reynold (GG): 164 points

Sherman Lewis (BLB): 155 points

Important Stats for GG vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Kimani Melius: 68 runs in three matches; batting average: 22.66

Nelon Pascal: Five wickets in four matches; bowling average: 14.20

Amikel Dubissette: Five wickets in four matches; bowling average: 13.20

GG vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Today

GG vs BLB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divonie Smith, Devon Smith, Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette, Charles Reynold, McDonald Daniel, Nelon Pascal, Shermon Lewis, Richard Rogers

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Richard Rogers.

GG vs BLB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Devon Smith, Kimani Melius, St Nickozi Hillaire, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette, McDonald Daniel, Joha Jeremiah, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Redhead Nicklaus

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: McDonald Daniel.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee