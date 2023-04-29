GG vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 10

Ginger Generals (GG) will take on Clove Challengers (CC) in the tenth game of the Spice Isle T10 on Sunday (April 30) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GG vs CC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Clove Challengers have been impressive, ranking third in the Spice Isle T10 league stage. They have been outstanding in the competition, winning two of their three games.

The likes of Haston Jackson, Preston McSween, Darron Nedd and Reynold Charles are the reasons behind their success. Meanwhile, the Generals will look to secure their first win of the tournament after losing their previous game by nine wickets to Saffron Strikers after their first game was abandoned.

GG vs CC Match Details

The tenth game of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on April 30 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada at 12:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: Ginger Generals vs Clove Challengers, Spice Isle T10 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: April 30, 2023; 12:00 am IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

GG vs CC Pitch Report

The surface at the National Cricket Stadium is typically quite hard, as the ball comes onto the bat well, and pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball.

GG vs CC Form Guide (Last Match)

Ginger Generals: L-W-W

Clove Challengers: L-NR

GG vs CC probable playing XIs for today’s match

GG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GG Probable Playing XI

Johann Jeremiah (c), Adel Beggs, Davis Charles, Denroy Charles, Samuel Charles (wk), Akeem Dewar, Johnnel Eugene, George Keone, Lendon Lawrence, Redhead Nicklaus, Laurie Williams

CC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

CC Probable Playing XI

Preston McSween (c), Kellis Andrew, Reynold Charles, Shakim Charles, Amikel Dubissette, Deyna George, Javed Hazzard (wk), Haston Jackson, Denzel Matthew, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel

GG vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Javed Hazzard (53 runs in 3 games)

Hazzard is a talented batter and has scored 53 runs in three games, making him an excellent option for the wicketkeeper position.

Top Batter Pick

Shakim Charles (25 runs 3 games)

Charles is an excellent batter who has scored 25 runs in three games and could be a valuable pick.

Top All-rounder Pick

Haston Jackson (19 runs & 3 wickets in 3 games)

Jackson is one of the top-class all-rounders in the tournament and is a genuine wicket-taker option. He has scored 19 runs in three games, and given his prowess in right-arm fast bowling, he's a must-have pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Preston McSween (23 runs & 5 wickets in 3 games)

He has been an economical bowler for his side and could be a key pick in your fantasy team. McSween has picked up five wickets in three games at an average of 9.78.

GG vs CC match captain and vice-captain choices

Darron Nedd

Nedd has been one of his team's most valuable players. He has amassed 45 runs and taken one wicket in three games. He's a must-have pick and excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Amikel Dubissette

Dubissette has been a consistent bowler for his side. He has taken four wickets in three games and could be the best pick for vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks for GG vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kellis Andrew

Akeem Dewar

Johnnel Eugene

George Keone

Reynold Charles

GG vs CC Match Expert Tips

Making Darron Nedd the captain of your fantasy team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities. With the pitch favouring bowlers, he could prove to be the X Factor for his team in this game.

GG vs CC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

GG vs CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Javed Hazzard

Batters: G Keone, S Charles, Johnnel Eugene

All-rounders: Johann Jeremiah, A Dewar, H Jackson, A Beggs, Darron Nedd

Bowlers: Preston McSween, Amikel Dubissette

GG vs CC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

GG vs CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Javed Hazzard

Batters: C Reynold, Johnnel Eugene

All-rounders: Johann Jeremiah, A Dewar, H Jackson, A Beggs, Darron Nedd

Bowlers: Preston McSween, Amikel Dubissette, D George

