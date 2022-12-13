GG vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Lanka Premier League, Match 12

Galle Gladiators (GG) will be up against the Colombo Stars (CS) in the 12th match of the Lanka Premier League at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GG vs CS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Galle Gladiators have won two out of their four Lanka Premier League matches and are third in the points table. They won their game against the Kandy Falcons by 12 runs. The Colombo Stars, on the other hand, have won one out of their four matches and are currently fourth in the standings. They will head into the fixture on the back of a six-run loss at the hands of JS.

GG vs CS Match Details, Lanka Premier League

The 12th match of the Lanka Premier League will be played on Dec 13 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GG vs CS, Lanka Premier League, Match 12

Date and Time: 13 December 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

GG vs CS Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 180 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Lanka Premier League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 180

Average second-innings score: 160

GG vs CS Form Guide (Last match)

Galle Gladiators: W

Colombo Stars: L

GG vs CS probable playing 11s for today’s match

GG injury/team news

No major injury updates.

GG Probable Playing 11

Kusal Mendis, Azam Khan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Kaushal.

CS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CS Probable Playing 11

Dinesh Chandimal, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Keemo Paul, Benny Howell, Chathuranga Kumara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha.

GG vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Niroshan Dickwella (4 matches, 125 runs, Strike Rate: 134.41)

Dickwella is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat at the top of the order. He has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 134.41 in four Lanka Premier League matches.

Top Batter pick

Nuwanidu Fernando (4 match, 113 runs, Strike Rate: 118.95)

Nuwanidu has batted superbly in the tournament so far, scoring 113 runs at a strike rate of 118.95 for the Galle Gladiators. He could play another big knock on Tuesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Imad Wasim (4 matches, 72 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 104.35 and Economy Rate: 5.27)

Imad is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has picked up three wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.27, while also scoring 72 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Wahab Riaz (4 matches, 4 wickets and 14 runs, Economy Rate: 5.88 and Strike Rate: 127.27)

Wahab can pick up wickets regularly and can also come in handy with the bat, making him a valuable option for your fantasy outfit. He has taken four wickets in four Lanka Premier League matches at an economy rate of 6.67, in addition to scoring 14 runs.

GG vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Kusal Mendis

Mendis is a dependable bet for the captaincy as has been phenomenal with the bat in the Lanka Premier League so far. He has scored 105 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 123.53.

Navod Paranavithana

Navod has scored 11 runs and picked up one wicket in three matches. He can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Tuesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GG vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Imad Wasim: 3 wickets and 72 runs in 4 matches

Niroshan Dickwella: 125 runs in 4 matches

Dominic Drakes: 52 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Kusal Mendis: 105 runs in 4 matches

Nuwanidu Fernando: 113 runs in 4 matches

GG vs CS match expert tips

Imad Wasim could prove to be a wise choice for your GG vs CS fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this GG vs CS match, click here!

GG vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

GG vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis (c)

Batters: Nuwanidu Fernando, Thanuka Dabare, Navod Paranavithana (vc)

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dominic Drakes

GG vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

GG vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal (vc), Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Lahiru Udara, Angelo Mathews, Navod Paranavithana

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Imad Wasim (c)

Bowlers: Dominic Drakes, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep.

Poll : 0 votes