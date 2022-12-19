GG vs DA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League T20, Match 20

Galle Gladiators will lock horns with Dambulla Aura in the 20th match (GG vs DA) of the Lanka Premier League at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, December 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GG vs DA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Galle Gladiators have won two out of their seven matches and are currently fourth in the points table. They fell short by 16 runs in their last match against Jaffna Kings. Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, have won only one out of their seven matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Kandy Falcons by 39 runs.

GG vs DA Match Details

The 20th match of the Lanka Premier League will be played on December 19 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GG vs DA, Lanka Premier League T20, Match 20

Date and Time: 19th December, 2022, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

GG vs DA Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, wickets tend to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little more difficult to bat on in the second half. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 154 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 154

Average second innings score: 128

GG vs DA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Galle Gladiators: L-L-L-W-W

Dambulla Aura: L-W-L-L-L

GG vs DA probable playing 11s for today’s match

GG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GG Probable Playing 11

Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Thanuka Dabare, Lahiru Udara, Asad Shafiq, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

DA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DA Probable Playing 11

Dasun Shanaka (C), Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Forde, Ravindu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Noor Ahmad, Dilum Sudeera, Kalana Perera

GG vs DA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jordan Cox (7 matches, 171 runs, Strike Rate: 147.41)

Cox has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 171 runs at a strike rate of 147.41. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Shevon Daniel (7 matches, 173 runs, Strike Rate: 118.49)

Shevon is currently the leading run-scorer for Dambulla in this ongoing season. He has scored 173 runs at a strike rate of close to 119 in seven matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Dasun Shanaka (4 matches, 143 runs, and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 131.19 and Economy Rate: 5.67)

Shanaka is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Monday. In seven matches, he has scored 127 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 and grabbed one wicket as well.

Top Bowler pick

Nuwan Thushara (7 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.96)

Thushara has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up 12 wickets. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

GG vs DA match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Raza is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He has scored 59 runs and also picked up four wickets in his six outings.

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side in this ongoing season. He has scored 235 runs at a strike rate of 130+ in seven matches and could also play a big knock on Monday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GG vs DA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nuwan Thushara 12 wickets in 7 matches Kusal Mendis 235 runs in 7 matches Wahab Riaz 40 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches Shevon Daniel 173 runs in 7 matches Sikandar Raza 59 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches

GG vs DA match expert tips

Wahab Riaz

Raza could prove to be an essential pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming match. He has picked up eight wickets while scoring 40 runs in seven matches.

GG vs DA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head-to-Head League

GG vs DA Dream11 Prediction - Lanka Premier League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Jordan Cox

Batters: Dasun Shanaka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Shevon Daniel

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Pramod Madushan

GG vs DA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

GG vs DA Dream11 Prediction - Lanka Premier League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Jordan Cox

Batters: Dasun Shanaka, Shevon Daniel, Thanuka Dabare

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Noor Ahmad

