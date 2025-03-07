GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 7, 2025

The Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) go head-to-head in the 17th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Friday, March 7, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

The Giants are on a roll coming into this fixture, registering convincing wins over RCB and the UP Warriorz in their last two outings. With key players like Beth Mooney returning to form, they'll look to make it a hat-trick of wins and move closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

DC, meanwhile, sit comfortably at the top of the points table with five wins in seven matches. This is their final group-stage outing, and they'll want to ensure a win to stave off a potential upset from MI and retain the top spot.

Ad

Trending

In what should be a closely contested and intense encounter, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp could make for a solid Dream11 captaincy option in this match. Kapp was a key performer for the Capitals in their win over Gujarat in the reverse fixture, finishing with terrific figures of 2/17 with the ball.

In general, she loves playing against the Gujarat Giants and has an excellent bowling record - 10 wickets in only four matches at a bowling average of just 7.3 and an economy rate of 4.56. She's also a more than capable batter who can score boundaries quite easily.

Ad

A quality all-rounder with a staggering record against the opponent, Marizanne Kapp makes for a great Dream11 captaincy pick.

The POTM award winner when these sides last met, Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen is one to keep an eye on for Dream11 captaincy in this match. Jonassen has been gathering Dream11 hauls left and right courtesy her efforts with the bat or the ball, with her promotion to No. 3 making her a really powerful option with a high points ceiling.

Ad

Jonassen smashed a 32-ball 61 against Gujarat in the reverse fixture, and comes into this match after scoring another unbeaten 61*, this time against RCB. In great form with the bat with the potential of delivering with the ball, Jess Jonassen could be a powerful Dream11 captaincy choice.

Ashleigh Gardner has been in excellent form with the bat this season.

Ashleigh Gardner has consistently been a top Dream11 captaincy choice throughout the season and with good reason. The Australian all-rounder is the talisman of the Gujarat side, and barring one odd game, she has led from the front with both the bat and the ball for her side.

Ad

Gardner is her team's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar and is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. The GG captain has smashed 213 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 165.12, and is due today after only one 30+ score in her last four innings.

Another complete all-rounder who has great numbers this season, Ashleigh Gardner is a rock-solid Dream11 captaincy option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️