GG vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 16

The 16th match of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has the Dambulla Giants (DG) taking on the Galle Gladiators (GG) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Galle Gladiators have blown hot and cold in the tournament with two wins in five games. They will be keen to return to winning ways against the Dambulla Giants, who have been decent so far. The Giants come into the game on the back of a thumping loss to the Jaffna Stallions. However, they have a good mix of youth and experience in their team and should prove to be a handful for the Gladiators in what should be a cracking game in Colombo.

DG vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammed Shamaaz (wk), Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara and Mohammad Amir

DG XI

Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sachitha Jayathilake, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep and Imran Tahir

Match Details

GG vs DG, LPL 2021, Match 16

Date and Time: 14th December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is on the slower side with the spinners expected to dominate proceedings once again. There isn't much movement on offer for the pacers, which the batters will be keen to make good use of. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an intriguing contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s GG vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: After a blitzing start to his LPL campaign, Phil Salt hasn't really fired lately, often throwing his wicket away in powerplay overs. However, Salt's explosiveness is one of the Giants' go-to options with the bat, making him a must-have in your GG vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Although Bhanuka Rajapaksa has failed to score many runs in the LPL this season, his strike rate is commendable. The southpaw is due for a big knock and given his ability to take down spinners in the middle overs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Samit Patel: Samit Patel has been the star of the show for the Gladiators, chipping in with both the bat and ball. The Englishman provides balance and depth to the Gladiators and given his recent form, he is a handy option to have in your GG vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has held his own in the LPL with eight wickets in six games so far. His variations and experience should hold him in good stead going into this game. With the nature of the pitch playing into his hands, he should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in GG vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel (GG) - 465 points

Ramesh Mendis (DG) - 257 points

Phil Salt (DG) - 291 points

Important stats for GG vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 84 runs in 6 LPL 2021 matches, SR: 147.37

Phil Salt - 180 runs in 5 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.00

Nuwan Pradeep - 8 wickets in 5 LPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 22.62

GG vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

GG vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Danushka Gunathilaka. Vice-captain: Phil Salt.

GG vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sohaib Maqsood, Kusal Mendis, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar