Match 17 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has the Galle Gladiators taking on Dambulla Viiking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Galle Gladiators have had an underwhelming season so far. They registered their first win on Monday, courtesy of Mohammad Amir's five-wicket haul. With only a handful of games left in the competition, the Gladiators will look to continue their late surge for a playoff berth.

Their opponents, Dambulla Viiking, have nine points from six games, and are almost assured of a place in the semi-finals. Riding on the fortunes of Dasun Shanaka and Samit Patel, the Viiking have been brilliant with the bat. They will hope for more of the same in their upcoming game as well.

The Viiking are the favorites ahead of this game, owing to their recent form. However, the Gladiators are slowly finding their groove in this competition and could prove to be a handful for Shanaka and Co. Another high-scoring game beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, with both teams eyeing a crucial win ahead of the all-important semi-finals.

Squads to choose from

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Galle Gladiators

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka

Predicted Playing XI

Dambulla Viiking

Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, and Kasun Rajitha

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohd Amir, Akila Dhananjaya and Nuwan Thushara

Match Details

Match: Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators, Match 17

Date: 9th December 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Despite this being the second match of the day, another high-scoring game is on the cards at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. However, the pacers should have a say in the proceedings, with some swing and bounce on offer.

There is some turn on offer for the spinners as well, which should make it tough for the batsmen. Given the nature of the surface and the dew later on in the match, both teams will like to chase, upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be par at this venue.

GG vs DV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GG vs DV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dickwella, A Khan, D Gunathilaka, A Perera, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka, S Patel, M Amir, A Ali, L Sandakan, and M Pushpakumara

Captain: N Dickwella, Vice-Captain: D Gunathilaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dickwella, A Khan, D Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka, S Patel, M Amir, K Rajitha, L Sandakan and M Pushpakumara

Captain: D Gunathilaka, Vice-Captain: S Patel